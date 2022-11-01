ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Rene Febles formally appointed as WMATA Inspector General

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metro Board of Directors formally appointed Rene Febels to the role of Inspector General for a three-year term, according to a WMATA release on Friday. Since April, Febels has been serving as Acting Inspector General but was officially sworn in today. “Metro’s Board is...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

7News Salutes | Fisher House honors five groups with service awards

WASHINGTON (7News) — For three decades the Fisher House has provided homes across the country for family members of a service member dealing with a medical emergency. The homes are all built close to military hospitals and charge nothing for the family to stay there. Since 1990, they have...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6K in campaign funds after hearing

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man found dead outside parking garage near Kennedy Center: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was found dead outside a parking garage near the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in northwest D.C. Friday morning, according to police. Initially, the Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of F Street, NW. Around...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

15-year-old boy fatally shot in Northwest DC, police searching for gunman

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Northwest D.C. Friday evening, MPD reported. Just before 5 p.m. a lone shooter wearing a mask hopped out of a car, ran into an alley along the 1200 block of 7th Street Northwest in the Shaw neighborhood and allegedly shot multiple times into a crowd of young people killing the 15-year-old.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

5 found dead inside a La Plata home, Charles County sheriff investigating

LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — Five people were found dead inside a La Plata, Maryland home Friday afternoon. La Plata Police and Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive for a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. When officers went inside the home, they found all five victims dead.
LA PLATA, MD

