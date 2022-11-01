Read full article on original website
Rene Febles formally appointed as WMATA Inspector General
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metro Board of Directors formally appointed Rene Febels to the role of Inspector General for a three-year term, according to a WMATA release on Friday. Since April, Febels has been serving as Acting Inspector General but was officially sworn in today. “Metro’s Board is...
UPS plans to hire thousands of seasonal employees at Brown Friday Event in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — With major retailers already offering holiday deals long before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, United Parcel Service (UPS) plans to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees this coming weekend. At least 1,660 seasonal employees will be hired at the Laurel, Maryland location during the annual...
Hundreds gather on National Mall for DC Heart Walk, aiming to raise awareness & funds
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Hundreds of people gathered in the District Saturday morning, coming together in an effort to raise awareness about heart health. The 2022 American Heart Association’s D.C. Heart Walk took place on the National Mall, bringing large crowds all focused on the same goal. The...
7News Salutes | Fisher House honors five groups with service awards
WASHINGTON (7News) — For three decades the Fisher House has provided homes across the country for family members of a service member dealing with a medical emergency. The homes are all built close to military hospitals and charge nothing for the family to stay there. Since 1990, they have...
DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6K in campaign funds after hearing
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.
Local impacts of Amazon's corporate hiring freeze? 7News asks about HQ2 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Amazon announced a hiring freeze at the corporate level, citing the economy being in "an uncertain place." In a message shared with Amazon employees this week, the company indicated it plans to keep that freeze in place "for the next few months." The update comes...
'That is very embarrassing to me': Comedian 'Red' Grant says his campaign is no joke
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you’ve driven or walked around D.C. the past few weeks, you’ve probably seen a campaign sign for Rodney “Red” Grant for Mayor. He brought about 5,000 signs to plaster around the city, Grant said. 7News caught up to Grant as he...
VIDEO: DC Fire and EMS celebrate retired firefighter, WWII veteran's 104th birthday
WASHINGTON (7News) — A retired D.C. firefighter and a World War II veteran turned 104 this week. On Thursday, crews with the DC Fire and EMS spent the afternoon with Harry Kelly, of northwest D.C., to help celebrate his special day. "A WWII veteran and committed public servant, Mr....
Judge grants mental health evaluation for alleged 'shopping cart killer'
WASHINGTON (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart, and dumping their remains in Harrisonburg, Virginia is now scheduled for a mental health evaluation after a hearing Friday. The legal team for Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart...
Erickson Senior Living joins Kidd O'Shea to talk about Ashby Ponds
Erickson Senior Living joins Kidd O’Shea to talk about Ashby Ponds, a continuing care retirement community in Ashburn, VA. Learn more or plan a visit today at ericksonseniorliving.com/ashby-ponds.
SEE IT: Prince William Co. elementary school using bunny named Oreo to brighten kids' days
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County elementary school is having success with a new strategy to help students start their day off on the right foot. Every morning at West Gate Elementary School in Manassas, Va., young students are greeted by Oreo, a lionhead rabbit, as they walk in the door.
Man found dead outside parking garage near Kennedy Center: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was found dead outside a parking garage near the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in northwest D.C. Friday morning, according to police. Initially, the Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of F Street, NW. Around...
Good Morning Washington celebrates the 100th Anniversary of King Tut’s Discovery
Good Morning Washington celebrates the 100th Anniversary of King Tut’s Discovery on November 4th with the National Geographic Museum! Check out Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, visit beyondkingtut.com for tickets.
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Northwest DC, police searching for gunman
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Northwest D.C. Friday evening, MPD reported. Just before 5 p.m. a lone shooter wearing a mask hopped out of a car, ran into an alley along the 1200 block of 7th Street Northwest in the Shaw neighborhood and allegedly shot multiple times into a crowd of young people killing the 15-year-old.
5 found dead inside a La Plata home, Charles County sheriff investigating
LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — Five people were found dead inside a La Plata, Maryland home Friday afternoon. La Plata Police and Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive for a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. When officers went inside the home, they found all five victims dead.
Loudoun Co. sheriff blames CA office after murder charges against Leesburg man dismissed
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — The charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed was dismissed by a judge this week, officials in Loudoun County said. Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, in connection to murder of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, at her home on Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area on Dec. 30, 2021.
Man kills ex-girlfriend and three others in La Plata quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — The Charles County Sheriff's Office said a man killed his ex-girlfriend and three others inside a La Plata home before he turned the gun on himself. Deputies identified 28-year-old Andre Sales as the shooter who entered the home on the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive on Friday afternoon.
Woodbridge shooting victim identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — The Prince William County Police Department asked the public for help finding the suspects who are responsible for the murder of an 18-year-old in Woodbridge, which happened on Thursday, Oct. 27. The shooting took place at the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy in the parking...
Teen linked to Commanders' player Brian Robinson Jr.'s case was charged in mall shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — According to multiple sources, the teen charged in the August shooting of Commanders' player Brian Robinson Jr. was previously charged in a shooting at the Mall of Prince George's in March. The 17-year-old boy was charged in the mall shooting, along with his twin brother,...
