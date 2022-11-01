ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Where the Lions rank in statistical metrics after Week 8

By Jeff Risdon
 5 days ago
Eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season have played out. It’s not quite the halfway point in a 17-game schedule, but it’s still a nice breaking point in the season.

The Detroit Lions currently sit at 1-6, the NFL’s worst record. Every other team except the 1-5-1 Houston Texans has managed two or more wins through the first eight weeks. How the Lions sunk to that point is a complex equation, but the combination of stats and figures leading there tells a pretty strong story.

Here is where the Lions rank in various statistical categories across the NFL after Week 8. Each section breaks down the finer points of the deeper statistics too.

Total offense

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Points per game: 24.7 (9th)

Yards per game: 394.9 (4th)

Points per play: .388 (7th)

PFF overall offense grade: 72.1 (15th)

Rushing offense

(AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Yards per game: 136.6 (10th)

Yards per carry: 5.2 (4th)

Run percentage: 41.0 (15th)

PFF run grade: 79.2 (18th)

Passing offense

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards per game: 258.3 (7th)

Net yards per attempt: 7.5 (9th)

Completion percentage: 64.0 (18th)

QB Rating: 93.3 (10th)

Passing percentage: 58.9 (17th)

PFF overall passing grade: 67.0 (14th)

Total defense

Points per game: 32.1 (32nd)

Yards per game: 421.3 (32nd)

Points per play: .497 (32nd)

PFF overall defense grade: 48.8 (32nd)

Rushing defense

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Yards per game: 154.9 (30th)

Yards per carry: 5.1 (28th)

Run percentage: 46.5 (28th)

PFF run grade: 48.0 (27th)

Passing defense

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Passing yards per game: 266.4 (27th)

Net yards per attempt: 7.7 (32nd)

Completion percentage: 69.3 (32nd)

QB Rating: 108.5 (32nd)

Passing percentage: 53.4 (5th)

PFF coverage grade: 40.4 (32nd)

Other stats

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive turnovers: 11 (20th)

Defensive turnovers: 6 (30th)

Red zone TD percentage, offense: 72.0 (3rd)

Red zone TD percentage, defense: 73.1 (30th)

3rd down conversion percentage, offense: 37.4 (23rd)

3rd down conversion percentage, defense: 50.6 (32nd)

Penalties yardage differential: minus-34 (20th)

FG percent: 80 (23rd)

