Where the Lions rank in statistical metrics after Week 8
Eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season have played out. It’s not quite the halfway point in a 17-game schedule, but it’s still a nice breaking point in the season.
The Detroit Lions currently sit at 1-6, the NFL’s worst record. Every other team except the 1-5-1 Houston Texans has managed two or more wins through the first eight weeks. How the Lions sunk to that point is a complex equation, but the combination of stats and figures leading there tells a pretty strong story.
Here is where the Lions rank in various statistical categories across the NFL after Week 8. Each section breaks down the finer points of the deeper statistics too.
Total offense
Points per game: 24.7 (9th)
Yards per game: 394.9 (4th)
Points per play: .388 (7th)
PFF overall offense grade: 72.1 (15th)
Rushing offense
Yards per game: 136.6 (10th)
Yards per carry: 5.2 (4th)
Run percentage: 41.0 (15th)
PFF run grade: 79.2 (18th)
Passing offense
Passing yards per game: 258.3 (7th)
Net yards per attempt: 7.5 (9th)
Completion percentage: 64.0 (18th)
QB Rating: 93.3 (10th)
Passing percentage: 58.9 (17th)
PFF overall passing grade: 67.0 (14th)
Total defense
Points per game: 32.1 (32nd)
Yards per game: 421.3 (32nd)
Points per play: .497 (32nd)
PFF overall defense grade: 48.8 (32nd)
Rushing defense
Yards per game: 154.9 (30th)
Yards per carry: 5.1 (28th)
Run percentage: 46.5 (28th)
PFF run grade: 48.0 (27th)
Passing defense
Passing yards per game: 266.4 (27th)
Net yards per attempt: 7.7 (32nd)
Completion percentage: 69.3 (32nd)
QB Rating: 108.5 (32nd)
Passing percentage: 53.4 (5th)
PFF coverage grade: 40.4 (32nd)
Other stats
Offensive turnovers: 11 (20th)
Defensive turnovers: 6 (30th)
Red zone TD percentage, offense: 72.0 (3rd)
Red zone TD percentage, defense: 73.1 (30th)
3rd down conversion percentage, offense: 37.4 (23rd)
3rd down conversion percentage, defense: 50.6 (32nd)
Penalties yardage differential: minus-34 (20th)
FG percent: 80 (23rd)
Comments / 1