Zingerman's recalling pawpaw, pumpkin gelato flavors

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Check your freezer for locally-made gelato.

Zingerman’s Creamery in Ann Arbor is recalling select and seasonal gelato varieties sold because of an undeclared egg allergen, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The Ann Arbor-based creamery is recalling:

  • 173 pints of Paw Paw Gelato
  • 50 quarts of Paw Paw Gelato
  • 58 pints of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato
  • 10 quarts of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato

The items were distributed through Zingerman’s Creamery, Zingerman’s Deli, Zingerman’s mail order at zingermans.com, Argus Farm Stop (Packard Cafe) and Agricole Farm Stop.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” according to a news release.

Products are labeled as the Zingerman’s brand and packaged in paper pints and clear plastic quarts with a green Paw Paw and orange Harvest Pumpkin labeled flavor sticker on it.

Lot numbers recalled are:

  • Paw Paw:  220916, 220928, 221005, 221012, 221018
  • Harvest Pumpkin: 220909, 220919, 220928

Look for the lot number on the top left corner of the nutrition label.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Zingerman’s issued the recall after discovering “egg” was not included on the list of ingredients or allergen declaration, though “egg” was included on the made-in facility.

According to Zingerman’s Creamery, changes were made to gelato bases to include egg yolk and improve the overall quality.

“All of our gelato labels were updated to reflect the egg yolk change as well," Zingerman's said. "However, our seasonal flavors (Paw Paw and Harvest Pumpkin) were accidentally overlooked.”

The mislabeling was caused by human error, Zingerman’s said in the news release.

If you're unfamiliar with the pawpaw , it's a fruit native to Michigan and other states. Pawpaw season in Michigan is underway and typically lasts through November. The pawpaw flavor is described as tropical and a cross between a banana and mango with some citrus notes.

Those who purchased Paw Paw or Harvest Pumpkin Gelato are urged to return it to Zingerman’s Creamery in exchange for a correct label. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 734-929-6450.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Zingerman's recalling pawpaw, pumpkin gelato flavors

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

