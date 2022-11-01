Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
abc57.com
Missing taxpayer refund check inquiry
Indiana residents who haven't yet received their automatic taxpayer refund check but think they should have need to contact the state. The taxpayer checks, two separate checks totaling $325, were sent out in May and over the summer. The department of revenue now asking that rather than calling the office,...
'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosiers honored for contributions to society
The Indiana Society of Chicago Foundation Inc. has announced the recipients of its Hoosiers of the Year award. The four recipients range from auto racer to tech entrepreneur. The organization was founded in 1905 as a non-profit social organization that “celebrates all things Hoosier.”. “The 2022 Hoosier of the...
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers
Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
WISH-TV
2 automotive businesses in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Indiana solar power company announces official launch
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — EightTwenty, a new Indiana-based energy services company, announced its plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river. The Charlestown company was first established last year by local business leaders with an aim to...
Inside Indiana Business
Carmel-based KAR announces 300-plus job cuts amid belt-tightening moves
Carmel-based KAR Auction Services Inc. said Wednesday that it plans to eliminate more than 300 positions in the U.S. and Canada as the company moves some of its jobs overseas. During a quarterly earnings call with analysts, KAR Chief Financial Officer Eric Loughmiller said the company has reached agreements with two offshore firms to handle back-office functions that KAR currently handles in-house.
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
How Indiana Hunters Can Help ‘Meat’ the Need of Hoosier Families Experience Food Insecurity
Deer season is well underway with thousands of hunters across the state of Indiana getting up well before the sun, putting on their camo, and trekking out into the wilderness with the hope of tracking and bagging themselves a deer they can use to provide meat for their family. Depending on the license you purchased through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, you could hunt and kill up to three deer which would likely give you more meat than you and your family could eat. Maybe you're not in it for the meat. Maybe you just enjoy the thrill of the hunt. In those cases, there is a way you can still enjoy the hunt without letting the meat go to waste.
Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
abc57.com
Indiana BMVs closed for team development event November 17
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed for two hours on November 17 for a team development event. Branches will be closed from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. local time. During this time, community members are encouraged to use online services through myBMV or visit a kiosk. The...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?
Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
WNDU
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
Comments / 0