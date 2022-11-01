Local News Briefs

Send-off parade for volleyball team

COSHOCTON − There will be a spirit send-off parade for the Coshocton Redskins volleyball team at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The team bus will travel down Cambridge Road to Walnut Street, then onto Main Street before heading out of town to Heath High School.

The team, in its first regional tournament appearance in 16 years, will be playing New Lexington High School at 6 p.m. in a regional semifinal game. Tickets can be purchased at ohsaa.org/tickets.

Conesville Council having special session

CONESVILLE − The Village of Conesville Council will meet in special session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the village hall. The purpose is to discuss emergency road repairs to Marquand Avenue.

Admission event at COTC

COSHOCTON − Central Ohio Technical College is hosting an application event from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Montgomery Hall of the Coshocton Campus, 200 N. Whitewoman St. Prospective students can submit a free application for admission and the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

COTC admissions representatives and student financial services representatives will be available to assist students in the computer lab. Financial aid information sessions will start at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Register at go.cotc.edu/appnight. For more information, call 740-622-1408 or email cotcadmissions@mail.cotc.edu.

Churches to host bazaars

COSHOCTON − Grace United Methodist Church will have its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Coshocton Presbyterian Church, 142 N. Fourth St. There will be holiday crafts, a bake sale and lunch and dinner served.

A holiday bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1500 Pleasant Valley Drive. There will be a lunch stand, cookie table, angel food cakes, homemade noodles, baked goods, crafts and a white elephant sale.

Locals graduate OU

ATHENS − Allison Reigle of Walhonding and Rachel Rice, Blane Alverson and Lydia Mitchell of Coshocton graduated from Ohio University during the summer semester.

Two students graduate KSU

KENT − Sawyer Gross of Coshocton graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration and Cheyenne Hall of Newcomerstown graduated with distinction with a bachelor's degree in fine arts during the summer semester at Kent State University.

Two drop-off sites for OCC in Coshocton

COSHOCTON − Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan's Purse project will be observing National Collection Week from Nov. 14 to 21.

Since 1993, items such as school supplies, hygiene items and toys have been collected and sent in shoeboxes to children all over the world.

Items can be dropped off at Roscoe United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 to 17, 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 21.

At Nellie Chapel United Methodist Church items can be dropped off from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 14, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18, 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19, 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21.

For more information, go to samaritanspurse.com/occ or call Lynette Mahaffey, Ohio East Area Coordinator, at 330-204-7244.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs