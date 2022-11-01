Joey Schlaffer’s touchdown for Exeter Township voted as high school play of the week in Pennsylvania for games October 20-22

Congratulations to Joey Schlaffer for being voted as Pennsylvania’s high school play of the week

After the games were all played from October 20-22, we asked fans to vote on what was the play of the week across the state.

Exeter Township’s Joey Schlaffer won with 57.57% of the votes cast, followed by Steelton-Highspire’s Daquan McCraw.

The Penn State commit lined up in wildcat, took the snap and took off to his right, showed patience for a hole to open up and then raced down the sideline for a touchdown.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scorebooklive.com.