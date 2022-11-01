ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Special Teams Work, Shootouts and Shots

CRANBERRY — Special teams. Shootouts. And a few unique line combinations that quickly gave way to the usual configurations. The Pittsburgh Penguins practiced for about 35 minutes Sunday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex with the specter of a seven-game winless streak hanging over them like Grandma’s picture of the Last Supper.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Hextall Needs to Make Changes, the Penguins’ Answers are Not In the Room

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang expressed confidence in the players who currently inhabit the locker room. Coach Mike Sullivan did not specifically do so on Saturday night, but repeatedly has said he believes in this group. It’s the right thing to say, but the overwhelming recent evidence suggests the answer is not inside the room, and a Penguins trade is needed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN Penguins Postgame: What Went Wrong, Winless in 7?!

The answers are shrinking. The Pittsburgh Penguins are winless in seven, near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, and now can’t find a win even when outplaying their opponents. The Seattle Kraken beat the Penguins 3-2 with two third-period goals on Saturday. The Penguins rallied to tie the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Skid Mark: Seattle Extends Penguins’ Slide, 3-2

The Pittsburgh Penguins desperately needed a two-point tourniquet Saturday night. All they got was more misery. Seattle beat them, 3-2, at PPG Paints Arena, extending the Penguins’ skid to 0-6-1 and dropping their record to 4-6-2. In the process, Seattle became the first expansion team since Edmonton to win...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Exclusive: Letang Sick For Days; Torn Up Over Losing

Kris Letang had a few things to say Friday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman broke a little news and broke down the team’s six-game skid in a one-on-one interview with PHN. First, the news: Letang missed Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Send O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre

The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre. O’Connor, 24, recorded four shots on goal and no points in three games with the Penguins after being summoned from their farm team last week. He has two goals and four assists in eight American Hockey League games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Dolphins: Every Justin Fields touchdown from Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-6) fell short in a 35-32 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields shined in a record-breaking performance. Fields completed 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns for a 106.7 passer rating. But he absolutely killed the Dolphins defense with his legs, with 15 carries for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history, and a score.
CHICAGO, IL
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy