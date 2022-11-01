Read full article on original website
Who, Us Worry? Letang Insists ‘We’re Confident in Group We Have’
The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang acknowledged, have some problems. That’s really not much of an admission, considering that he was discussing a team that is on a 0-6-1 freefall through the standings. But while Letang didn’t detail any specific failings in the wake of their 3-2 loss to Seattle...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, Nov. 4 with special guest Jimmy Murphy
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, November 4 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and former Ice Guys crew member and returning special guest Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective.
Penguins Practice: Special Teams Work, Shootouts and Shots
CRANBERRY — Special teams. Shootouts. And a few unique line combinations that quickly gave way to the usual configurations. The Pittsburgh Penguins practiced for about 35 minutes Sunday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex with the specter of a seven-game winless streak hanging over them like Grandma’s picture of the Last Supper.
Penguins Injury Updates: Carter & Blueger OUT, Guentzel Feels Better
The Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate had a few tidbits of news that could help the club snap its six-game winless streak Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, but the Penguins will remain without Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger, who both skated on Saturday morning. Jake Guentzel returned after a one-day absence...
Kingerski: Hextall Needs to Make Changes, the Penguins’ Answers are Not In the Room
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang expressed confidence in the players who currently inhabit the locker room. Coach Mike Sullivan did not specifically do so on Saturday night, but repeatedly has said he believes in this group. It’s the right thing to say, but the overwhelming recent evidence suggests the answer is not inside the room, and a Penguins trade is needed.
Think You’re Frustrated? Here’s How Crosby Feels About Slump
CRANBERRY — Sidney Crosby has experienced a lot since he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005. He’s known the unbridled joy of winning three Stanley Cups, the exasperation of losing five consecutive playoff series and just about everything in between. Nonetheless, Crosby acknowledged after the Penguins’ practice Sunday...
PHN Penguins Postgame: What Went Wrong, Winless in 7?!
The answers are shrinking. The Pittsburgh Penguins are winless in seven, near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, and now can’t find a win even when outplaying their opponents. The Seattle Kraken beat the Penguins 3-2 with two third-period goals on Saturday. The Penguins rallied to tie the...
Skid Mark: Seattle Extends Penguins’ Slide, 3-2
The Pittsburgh Penguins desperately needed a two-point tourniquet Saturday night. All they got was more misery. Seattle beat them, 3-2, at PPG Paints Arena, extending the Penguins’ skid to 0-6-1 and dropping their record to 4-6-2. In the process, Seattle became the first expansion team since Edmonton to win...
Blueger Eligible to Return; ‘Feels Like Half the Season’s Gone By’ (+)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger, who was hurt in training camp, is eligible to come off LTIR and make his season debut Saturday when the team hosts the Seattle Kraken. It seems as if everything is a go, although there is nothing official about his status. Blueger again practiced in...
Crosby Gets 900th Assist, 6th Fastest EVER; Ties Game in 3rd Period
It should come as no surprise to any hockey fans that Sidney Crosby again achieved a milestone in a timeframe that puts him with the game’s greatest. Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken, Crosby notched his 900th assist. Though it took a little time, as Crosby had an uncharacteristic zero assists in his last six games.
Exclusive: Letang Sick For Days; Torn Up Over Losing
Kris Letang had a few things to say Friday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman broke a little news and broke down the team’s six-game skid in a one-on-one interview with PHN. First, the news: Letang missed Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s home...
Penguins Send O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Drew O’Connor to Wilkes-Barre. O’Connor, 24, recorded four shots on goal and no points in three games with the Penguins after being summoned from their farm team last week. He has two goals and four assists in eight American Hockey League games...
UPDATED: Penguins Practice: Guentzel, Archibald Missing
Forwards Jake Guentzel and Josh Archibald were not on the ice for Pittsburgh Penguins practice Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Coach Mike Sullivan said Guentzel was ill and Archibald was given a maintenance day. The Penguins have not played since a loss Wednesday at Buffalo, and they had...
Inside the Locker Room: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins Fragile?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have not simply lost six games in a row (0-5-1). They have coughed up, gagged away, and squandered multi-goal leads in the process. They gift-wrapped comebacks like a Macy’s seasonal employee for Edmonton, Boston, and Buffalo. With each loss, there were fewer answers until it boiled...
Penguins Report Card: Making Sense, Finding Answers as Spiral Continues in 3-2 Loss to Kraken (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins have not had a winless streak like this since Sidney Crosby played with Ziggy Palffy. There have been dark moments like November 2018 when they haplessly slumbered through one win in 10 games and were criticized by their GM. And the six games in February 2020, just before the pandemic ended life as we knew it.
