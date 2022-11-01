Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
Related
Man punches woman in road-rage assault; Oberlin women fight in the street: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Assault: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 37, stepped out of his car, walked to the vehicle in front of him and punched the driver, a 44-year-old Cleveland woman, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
Purses, jewelry stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Settlers Reserve. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Drunk woman cited in her driveway: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded Oct. 31 to a report of a woman, 59, continually falling in her driveway. She was found in the apron of her driveway with superficial cuts to her face and was highly intoxicated. She was subsequently taken to the hospital and was cited for public intoxication. General assistance:...
cleveland19.com
Euclid police issue statewide search for endangered missing adult
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a missing adult alert for Willie Diamond, who is considered endangered. According to police, Diamond drove away from his daughters house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula around 11 a.m. on Thursday and did not arrive home. He suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s Walk for Peace honored victims of gun violence through a vigil and conversations with community members, activists and those advocating for the end of violence in Cleveland. The event, which started at 11 a.m. on Nov. 5, also provided those who struggle from gun...
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
15-year-old, man arrested in connection to murder at Elyria apartments
A 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were arrested Friday in connection to a homicide at an Elyria apartment on October 27.
Feds arrest suspect in murder of Canton man in Massillon
CANTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in connection the 2021 shooting death of a Canton man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in Massillon. Taben Armstead, 20, of Canton, was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Armstead without incident on the 1800 block of Southway Street SW in Massillon.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed. Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where...
Three boys, one with a gun, rob 13-year-old of his ski mask: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Chelton Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Accused identity thief gets a true bill of her own from grand jury: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Identity theft, passing bad checks: Shaker Boulevard. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a Cleveland woman, 34, on Nov. 3 in connection with a series of bank accounts opened and at least two bogus checks cashed under the assumed identity of a Pepper Pike woman. In addition to putting the...
cleveland19.com
Brothers charged in connection to deadly shooting at Elyria apartment complex
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested and charged two people, including a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments...
Feds charge Cleveland man with shooting near Public Square, six dollar store robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of shooting at a man in downtown Cleveland after stalking Public Square looking for someone to rob and later fleecing six area dollar stores, according to federal prosecutors. Federal agents became involved in the case because of a botched robbery outside...
cleveland19.com
Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas pump causes fiery explosion
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out...
Cigarette thieves make a (smoke) break for it: South Euclid Police Blotter
A delivery driver reported Oct. 25 that 55 cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the rear of his truck while he was making a delivery at Family Dollar. A witness told him that three male suspects had taken the items from the truck and left in a silver Cadillac. Disorderly...
Woman shot dead near Wade Park apartments
Authorities are asking anyone who has information about a deadly shooting Friday evening to contact the Cleveland Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
Man wanted for murder arrested hours after warrant issued
A man wanted for murder is in custody in Northeast Ohio.
A crime spree in Slavic Village: Neighbors, police work to stop a wave of break-ins
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One evening in June, Deborah Martin, the principal of St. Stanislaus School in Slavic Village, got a disturbing call from a custodian. An air-conditioning unit from her office window had been stolen. Martin tried shrugging it off, thinking, “God bless them, they need an A/C more than...
Comments / 0