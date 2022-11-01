ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Augusta County teen safely located

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 5 days ago

Note: This article is being provided for free by The News Leader as a public service.

Update : The missing teen was safely located.

VERONA — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with locating a runaway teenager, a press release said.

Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown, 16, was last seen Monday afternoon at her home in Verona.

The sheriff's office said she was reported missing Tuesday.

The teen is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair with "red underneath," and blue eyes, the release said.

She was last seen wearing a black sweat jacket, and white and black sweatpants.

If anyone has information about this juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Recording studio in the woods: See how this couple transformed a cabin into a collective space

Election HQ: All the information you need to know before heading to the polls

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County teen safely located

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

Teen brings bow and arrow to Staunton schools

The Staunton Police Department received a report about an individual wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow on the property of A. R. Ware Elementary and Shelburne Middle School. The schools were placed on lockdown and shortly after the individual was taken into custody without incident. A 13...
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

Augusta County Sheriff Deputies end a 5 hour standoff

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a standoff in Staunton. A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a welfare check in the 1400 block of New Hope Road Staunton around 9:15 Nov. 1. When the male opened the door, he placed the Deputy at gun point. The Deputy retreated and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Bond hearing delayed for Staunton man

The Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy will remain in custody, at least for the weekend. A bond hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was continued until Monday afternoon, according to online records. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Seeking information on larceny suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who took a sign from a building. According to police, the incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 on the 2000 block of Lewis Mountain Road. A suspect was seen on a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Seeking information in Madison County fraud case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates missing local man

Updated: Thursday, 8:38 a.m. Parker Hebron has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Suspect in Homer noose case posts bond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –On Wednesday, November 3, a judge in Albemarle County granted a bond request for Shane Dennis, the individual who was charged in connection with the incident that occurred at the Homer statue the Lawn at the University of Virginia in early September. Mr. Dennis posted $10,000 bond,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway teen from Verona area

Update: Tuesday, 6:01 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Cheyenne Brown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Young man saves father from house fire on Glenn Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 20-year-old man is credited with saving his own father from a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out on Glenn Court off Greenbrier Drive around 4:4o p.m. Simonetta Liuti was at work when she received a call from her family. "They called me...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg men arrested in Edinburg

Three Harrisonburg men are in custody following an incident early yesterday morning in Shenandoah County. Authorities received a report at around 12:30 of a suspicious vehicle in the 19-thousand block of Senedo Road in the Edinburg area. Prior to arrival, deputies discovered that an assault in which a firearm was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff

A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred around 8:26 p.m. Thursday along Port Republic Road and North Main Street. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic when it ran off the right side of the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cvillecountry.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City

Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy