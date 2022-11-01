ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

By Mike Chappell
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The offensive shakeup with the Indianapolis Colts continues.

The team fired coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday.

Brady’s departure comes one week after veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was benched and replaced by Sam Ehlinger.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,’’ said coach Frank Reich, who always has been the offensive play caller. “I appreciate Marcus’ commitment to the organization and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons.

“I wish him the best moving forward.’’

The Colts are off to a 3-4-1 start and most of the blame rests with Reich’s offense. It ranks 31 st in scoring (16.1 points per game) and has scored just 42 points in the first half, the 4 th -fewest points in the first half of a season’s first eight games in franchise history.

Also, the team’s offensive foundation – the run game – has struggled mightily. Despite the presence of defending league rushing champion Jonathan Taylor and versatile Nyheim Hines, the Colts rank 29 th in yards per game (87.8) and yards per attempt (3.7).

The offensive struggles have been a season-long issue. The Colts have scored more than 20 points just once – a 34-27 win over Jacksonville – and have failed to score on their opening drive in 10 consecutive games. A byproduct has been trailing at halftime in 10 straight games.

Colts getting trade interest in Nyheim Hines

Brady was in his second season as coordinator and fifth with the team. He was quarterbacks coach in 2019-20 and assistant position coach in ’18.

In 2021, the Colts featured the NFL’s rushing champion – Taylor had a franchise-record 1,811 yards – and a rushing attack that ranked 2 nd (149.4).

The offense ranked in the top-10 in scoring in three of the last four seasons: 9 th in 2018, ’20 and ’21.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

