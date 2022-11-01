Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Demand for pharmacists continues to be high
At the height of the pandemic, many Iowa drug stores cut hours or closed a few days a week due to staff shortages, and pharmacists and pharm techs remain in very high demand. Liz Davis, director of admissions at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, says pharmacists play an exceptionally crucial role, as they’re arguably the state’s most accessible healthcare providers.
Radio Iowa
Western Iowa gets federal grant to improve meat and poultry production
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Carroll-based Region 12 Council of Governments had been selected to receive a $15 million grant from the new Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program. Region Executive Director Rick Hunsaker says the goal is to increase capacity. “As we saw during the pandemic, you’d...
Radio Iowa
Powerball jackpot raised, now a record amount
Strong sales across the country have pushed the Powerball Jackpot higher again for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer details the numbers. “It’s a world record for tomorrow’s drawing it’s an estimated $1.6 billion annuity, $782.4 million cash option,” she says. Neubauer says the sales have picked up dramatically in Iowa.
Radio Iowa
Time to review winter driving skills with possible snow on the way
Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight and into Saturday, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. Conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive.
