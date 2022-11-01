Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
NBC Sports
Sweeney sheds light on reasoning behind Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins signed controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court of bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but renounced his draft rights after an Arizona Republic investigation shed more light on the specifics of how Miller and a classmate bullied and mistreated another classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers
The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden. Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider absolutely leveled Bruins center Trent Frederic with a huge, but clean hit. The Bruins...
NBC Sports
What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip
Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
NBC Sports
How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors
A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
NBC Sports
Kuemper pays tribute to Olaf Kolzig with special mask
The Capitals will be debuting their black Reverse Retro jersey for Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but that's not the only tribute to the past we will see on the ice. Goalie Darcy Kuemper will be wearing a special goalie mask in tribute to franchise great Olaf Kolzig. Olaf...
NBC Sports
Chargers improve to 5-3 with 20-17 victory over Falcons
At certain points on Sunday, it seemed like both the Chargers and Falcons were going to give the game away. But Los Angeles ended up pulling out a 20-17 victory with Cameron Dicker sending a 37-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired. Dicker almost didn’t get the opportunity...
NBC Sports
Jets take lead after Sauce Gardner interception
The Jets blew a scoring chance in the third quarter when Von Miller stripped quarterback Zach Wilson on a sack, but they didn’t have to wait long for another opportunity. Quinnen Williams sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen to start the ensuing drive and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner picked Allen off on the next play. The Jets took over on the Buffalo 19-yard-line and James Robinson caught a Zach Wilson pass for a seven-yard score four plays later.
Chicago Bears football: Team falls to Dolphins after making big moves ahead of trade deadline
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum, Ben Stiller chat after C's beat Knicks at MSG
Jayson Tatum met the Fockers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Ben Stiller was in attendance for the Boston Celtics' 113-118 win over the New York Knicks. The award-winning actor, known for his roles in comedy films such as Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, Meet the Parents, and Dodgeball, caught up with Tatum after the game.
Suns F Cameron Johnson (knee) to undergo surgery
The Phoenix Suns confirmed Sunday that starting forward Cameron Johnson has a torn meniscus in his right knee and will
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
NBC Sports
Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats
The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
NBC Sports
Robert Williams' latest rehab update is exciting news for Celtics
Robert Williams apparently has hit a notable milestone in his rehab from knee surgery. "Yeah, yeah -- I'm dunking," the Boston Celtics big man admitted to reporters Saturday in New York. Williams is just over six weeks removed from Sept. 23 surgery that was expected to keep him out for...
NBC Sports
Overlooked in Nets drama: Ben Simmons has struggled mightily so far
The soap opera around the Brooklyn Nets has “Succession” level intensity and plot twists. Kyrie Irving was Tweeting and now has been suspended for five games and dropped by Nike. Steve Nash has stepped away as coach, and his replacement could be the guy the Celtics just suspended for the season due to a situation surrounding an improper relationship with a team staff member.
