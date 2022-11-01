DHS receives grant to help domestic violence survivors access child support

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A $1 million grant will soon help Oklahoma domestic violence survivors who need help getting child support.

Right now, more than 18,000 custodial parents in Oklahoma have a family violence indicator noted within their child support case.

Officials say regular child support payments can help survivors stay away from their previous relationships, since financial dependence is a major factor for victims staying with their abuser.

Oklahoma Human Services received a $1.26 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

Officials say the grant was awarded as part of the Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security model that was designed to develop, evaluate, and implement practices to provide access to child support. It also determines the safety of the schedule and conditions for when each parent is with their child.

“The SAVES demonstration grants will provide a lifeline for domestic violence survivors that have previously been unable to receive critical monetary support when their families are seeking safety,” said ACF Assistant Secretary January Contreras. “It is important that all parents, especially domestic violence survivors, have pathways to provide for their children’s safety, health, economic security, and overall well-being. These demonstration grants will allow them to do just that by providing a mechanism for them to safely receive greatly needed child support to which they are entitled.”

For more information or how to initiate a case, click here.

