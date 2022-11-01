Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
NBC Sports
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
NBC Sports
Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?
The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
NBC Sports
Company founded by Thurman Thomas will oversee construction of new Bills stadium
The process for building the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be overseen by a former Buffalo Bills superstar. Via the Buffalo News, 34 Group, a company owned by Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, will work with Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction to serve as the general contractors for the facility that will replace the team’s long-time home.
NBC Sports
Perry: Patriots call up intriguing receiver prospect for Colts game
The Patriots made a handful of roster moves on Saturday that are worthy of our attention. Marcus Cannon being placed on injured reserve with a concussion should headline the list. He was the team's starter at right tackle -- replacing Isaiah Wynn, who has struggled -- as of last week. Now he'll miss at least the next four weeks before he's allowed to return, if he can pass through the league's concussion protocol.
NBC Sports
New video shows Alvin Kamara attacking man in Las Vegas
Saints running back Alvin Kamara faces criminal prosecution, civil liability, and a league-imposed suspension arising from an incident on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. TMZ.com has obtained new video that purports to show Kamara attacking the victim. A man whom TMZ.com identifies as Kamara can be seen throwing multiple...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
NBC Sports
How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors
A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards
Tom Brady has reached another historic milestone. The 45-year-old quarterback became the first in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams. The pass that did it was a 15-yard completion to running back...
NBC Sports
Zaven Collins pick-six puts Cardinals up 14-10
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has dialed up a lot of winning throws for the Seahawks this season, but he’d like one of his third quarter passes back. Smith threw a short pass toward running back Ken Walker, but Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins jumped to pick it off and then strolled 30 yards for a touchdown. It was the first turnover of the game for the Seahawks and Arizona is now up 14-10 as a result of the play.
NBC Sports
NFL 2022 Week 9 early inactives: Allen Lazard, Christian Watson active for Packers
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Packers had several question marks on their final injury report of the week, including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson. Lazard did not play against Buffalo last Sunday because of a shoulder injury and Watson suffered a concussion during their loss to the Bills, but both of them are going to play against the Lions this Sunday.
NBC Sports
Jones identifies key area Patriots must improve to beat NFL's best teams
The New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 in Sunday's Week 9 game at Gillette Stadium, and while that looks like an impressive victory, the home team's offense actually gave a pretty poor performance. The Patriots offense tallied just 203 total yards. Starting quarterback Mac Jones completed 20 of...
NBC Sports
Aaron Jones in walking boot, says X-rays on ankle were negative
Packers running back Aaron Jones didn’t finish Sunday’s game on the field. Jones left with an ankle injury during the 15-9 loss to the Lions and he was in a walking boot when he spoke to reporters after the game. “A little sore,” Jones said of his condition,...
NBC Sports
Malik Willis to start for Titans with Ryan Tannehill inactive
Malik Willis will start at quarterback for the Titans tonight against the Chiefs. The Titans have officially declared Ryan Tannehill inactive, the second consecutive game he will miss with an ankle injury. Tannehill traveled to Kansas City for the game and briefly threw passes on the field during pregame warmups,...
NBC Sports
Salty after being traded by the 49ers, Jeff Wilson Jr. already feels at home in Miami
Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had a crazy week. Sent almost as far as he could have been from San Francisco, Wilson ended up in Miami via trade. On Sunday in Chicago, he made an impressive debut, with 78 total yards from scrimmage on 12 touches, including a touchdown. After...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9
Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers' Deebo was compared to Steve Smith growing up
Deebo Samuel is a one-of-a-kind player, though he did have some inspiration on his way to the NFL. On a recent "Overtime SZN" feature, the star receiver explained which players he modeled his game after in high school and beyond. "Once I started playing receiver knowing that I'm not that...
NBC Sports
Sam Ehlinger: That’s an offense that’s unacceptable
The Colts have benched their quarterback and fired their offensive coordinator in recent weeks, but things aren’t getting any better on that side of the ball. They hit a new low on Sunday in New England. The Colts went 0-of-14 on third downs, gave up nine sacks, picked up eight overall first downs, and gained 121 yards during a 26-3 thumping by the Patriots.
