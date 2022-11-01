ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Supreme Models The Documentary, Midwest Premiere

‘Supreme Models’ the documentary is the first of its kind chronicling the impact of Black models on fashion and culture. Author Marcellas Reynolds and Supermodel Veronica Webb join us now with more. Tonight at 5:30 pm. Chicago History Museum. 1601 N. Clark Street.
WGN TV

Puttery Chicago with mini golfing and more

CHICAGO — Check out WGN’s Marcella while she visits Puttery Chicago to check out their indoor-friendly games and wide variety of foods. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
WGN TV

The Mechanical Marvels of Volo Museum

You may know them for their classic cars. But now Volo Museum is much more. With 45 exhibits and ten thousand mechanical marvels, it’s truly an experience for all ages. Marketing director Jim Wojdyla tells us what you’ll find inside. 815-385-3644. Daytime20 for 20% off admission.
WGN News

Chicago’s official Christmas tree cut down in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A 55-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce was harvested in Morton Grove Friday and will become Chicago’s official Christmas tree. The tree was donated by the Glisovic family who submitted it following the city’s call for nominations in September. All nominations had to be at least 45 feet tall, be located less than […]
WGN TV

Warmer in Chicago Thursday than in Western and Southwest U.S. cities

CHICAGO’S 73 DEGREES at O’Hare and 75 DEGREES at Midway just missed the record for November 3rd. The local area Thursday max temperatures were higher than perennially warmer west/southwest cities. THURSDAY WESTERN U.S. HIGH TEMPERATURES Phoenix: 62 degrees Las Vegas: 56 degrees Los Angeles: 64 degrees Tucson, AZ:...
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Holiday Cookie Exchange

Chef Marianne Albovias, Baking and Pastry Instructor. https://nl.edu/kendall-college/taste-of-kendall/recreational-classes/. Sift the powdered sugar and whisk together with the almond flour and zest. Set aside. Whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Fold the whites into the powdered sugar mixture. Add the extracts. The batter can be shaped right away,...
WGN News

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
WGN TV

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins...
WGN TV

Illinois Drought Monitor Update: Much drier than a year ago.

A chance for rain arrives Friday with the best chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday night and early Saturday. Highest rainfall totals should be west and northwest of Chicago. Eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin could see rain totals exceeding 3 inches while totals in northeast Illinois will likely remain below 0.25”. While scattered thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected. Rain ends Saturday afternoon followed by clearing skies. An enhanced chance for severe thunderstorms Friday will be much further south in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
WGN TV

Evanston police announce gun buyback event

EVANSTON, Ill. — There’s another push to get guns off the streets in Evanston. The Evanston Police Department is pairing with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event on Saturday, Dec. 3. The amnesty-based event (meaning no arrests) allows residents...
WGN TV

Friday Forecast: Temps near 70 with scattered rain

CHICAGO — Cloudy with scattered rain Friday and breezy conditions. Winds: S 15-2 G30. High: 68. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Cloudy tonight with a chance for rain with thunderstorms and very windy conditions. Winds: S 15-25 G40. Low: 58. Saturday Forecast: Mainly...
WGN TV

