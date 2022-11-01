Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Supreme Models The Documentary, Midwest Premiere
‘Supreme Models’ the documentary is the first of its kind chronicling the impact of Black models on fashion and culture. Author Marcellas Reynolds and Supermodel Veronica Webb join us now with more. Tonight at 5:30 pm. Chicago History Museum. 1601 N. Clark Street.
Puttery Chicago with mini golfing and more
CHICAGO — Check out WGN’s Marcella while she visits Puttery Chicago to check out their indoor-friendly games and wide variety of foods. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
Student walkout planned over Chicago school’s response to suspected Nazi costume
CHICAGO (WGNTV) — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the...
The Mechanical Marvels of Volo Museum
You may know them for their classic cars. But now Volo Museum is much more. With 45 exhibits and ten thousand mechanical marvels, it’s truly an experience for all ages. Marketing director Jim Wojdyla tells us what you’ll find inside. 815-385-3644. Daytime20 for 20% off admission.
Smashing pumpkins: Plant Chicago helps let out some aggression while reducing waste
CHICAGO — Instead of being tossed in the trash, it was time to Hulk smash, as one Chicago organization offered an alternative way to dispose of Halloween pumpkins, helping reduce landfill waste in the process. Plant Chicago held its annual pumpkin smash event in the Back of the Yards Saturday where the goal has always […]
Chicago’s official Christmas tree cut down in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A 55-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce was harvested in Morton Grove Friday and will become Chicago’s official Christmas tree. The tree was donated by the Glisovic family who submitted it following the city’s call for nominations in September. All nominations had to be at least 45 feet tall, be located less than […]
Warmer in Chicago Thursday than in Western and Southwest U.S. cities
CHICAGO’S 73 DEGREES at O’Hare and 75 DEGREES at Midway just missed the record for November 3rd. The local area Thursday max temperatures were higher than perennially warmer west/southwest cities. THURSDAY WESTERN U.S. HIGH TEMPERATURES Phoenix: 62 degrees Las Vegas: 56 degrees Los Angeles: 64 degrees Tucson, AZ:...
Midday Fix: Expert tips on decorating for the holidays
Laura Dowling, an award winning florist and designer, speaker and author.
Kurt Warner weighs in on Bears moves & what Claypool can do for Fields
CHICAGO – The Bears look a lot different after the trade deadline. Roquan Smith is in Baltimore. Robert Quinn is in Philly. Ryan Poles has an extra 4th and 5th round picks, and Chase Claypool is in Chicago for the Bears 2nd rounder next year. Kurt Warner talked to Jarrett Payton about the moves and […]
Midday Fix: Holiday Cookie Exchange
Chef Marianne Albovias, Baking and Pastry Instructor. https://nl.edu/kendall-college/taste-of-kendall/recreational-classes/. Sift the powdered sugar and whisk together with the almond flour and zest. Set aside. Whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Fold the whites into the powdered sugar mixture. Add the extracts. The batter can be shaped right away,...
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
Casten, Pekau rally at same Oak Brook venue as 6th District race tightens
OAK BROOK, Ill. – Four days before Election night, things are down to the wire in the 6th Congressional District race. The battle pits incumbent Illinois Representative Sean Casten and Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau, which was flipped back in 2018 for the first time in about 50 years from Republican to Democrat. With the boundary lines […]
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins...
Harris and Pritzker in Chicago to help Illinois Democrats with midterm election voting
CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected in Chicago along with Illinois governor JB Pritzker to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. Harris will be speaking at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Harris also scheduled to visit for a national ‘Get...
Illinois Drought Monitor Update: Much drier than a year ago.
A chance for rain arrives Friday with the best chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday night and early Saturday. Highest rainfall totals should be west and northwest of Chicago. Eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin could see rain totals exceeding 3 inches while totals in northeast Illinois will likely remain below 0.25”. While scattered thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected. Rain ends Saturday afternoon followed by clearing skies. An enhanced chance for severe thunderstorms Friday will be much further south in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Evanston police announce gun buyback event
EVANSTON, Ill. — There’s another push to get guns off the streets in Evanston. The Evanston Police Department is pairing with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event on Saturday, Dec. 3. The amnesty-based event (meaning no arrests) allows residents...
Suspects sought by CPD in CTA Green Line attack in the Loop
The victim required medical treatment.
Friday Forecast: Temps near 70 with scattered rain
CHICAGO — Cloudy with scattered rain Friday and breezy conditions. Winds: S 15-2 G30. High: 68. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Cloudy tonight with a chance for rain with thunderstorms and very windy conditions. Winds: S 15-25 G40. Low: 58. Saturday Forecast: Mainly...
