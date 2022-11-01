A chance for rain arrives Friday with the best chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday night and early Saturday. Highest rainfall totals should be west and northwest of Chicago. Eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin could see rain totals exceeding 3 inches while totals in northeast Illinois will likely remain below 0.25”. While scattered thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected. Rain ends Saturday afternoon followed by clearing skies. An enhanced chance for severe thunderstorms Friday will be much further south in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO