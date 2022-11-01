Read full article on original website
wv.gov
DHHR Reminds Residents How to Connect with Mobile Crisis Response Teams
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams and other services are available across the state through 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line link adults and children with Mobile Crisis Response...
wv.gov
WV WIC Celebrates National Family Literacy Month in November
West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health, is highlighting the importance of reaching developmental milestones through reading as part of National Family Literacy Month. West Virginia WIC is...
