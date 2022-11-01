Read full article on original website
Public hearing for two marine fisheries proposed rules will be rescheduled
A public hearing for two marine fisheries proposed rules that was scheduled for last night did not occur due to a technical problem. The hearing will be rescheduled and announced at a later date. In the meantime, members of the public also may submit written comments through an online form...
Governor Cooper Honors NC State Women's Cross Country Team, the 2021 NCAA National Champions
Today, Governor Roy Cooper honored the North Carolina State University Women’s Cross Country Team for winning the 2021 NCAA Women’s Cross Country National Championship. This is the first NCAA National Championship for any NC State team since 1983. “The real strength of the wolf depends on the pack,...
NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet November 9 and 10
The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet Wednesday and Thursday, November 9 and 10, 2022 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh. Face coverings are optional for staff and attendees. There will be limited seating, and the public may also attend via remote access.
