NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet November 9 and 10

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet Wednesday and Thursday, November 9 and 10, 2022 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh. Face coverings are optional for staff and attendees. There will be limited seating, and the public may also attend via remote access.
