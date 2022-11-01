ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
US105

Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas

Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live

Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
TEXAS STATE
franchising.com

Phenix Salon Suites Adds Another Alabama Site

November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, Ala. - Phenix Salon Suites, the leading salon suite franchise turned international trailblazer, is continuing to expand its footprint across Alabama. The brand announced its latest signed agreement with operating team Greg Milam, Zac Ward, Josh Jefcoat and Will Hathorn to open a location at 3691 Airport Blvd in Mobile, Ala.
MOBILE, AL
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed

AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State.   Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot.  His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes.   Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter:  I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
TEXAS STATE
franchising.com

Salata Set to Soar as Fast Casual Franchise

It's a prime time to be a Salata Salad Kitchen franchise owner. The leading built-to-order salad kitchen, with more than 85 locations in Texas, California, Louisiana, Georgia, and North Carolina, continues to prove its mettle as a simple, profitable, empowering fast casual dining experience where franchisees thrive. With 80% of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LoneStar 92

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
Richard Scott

$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Abbott's Texas business allies want a pivot from culture war

Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups that tend to side with the GOP can't tell for sure what's in store. The Issues section of his campaign website...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy