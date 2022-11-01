Read full article on original website
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
Phenix Salon Suites Adds Another Alabama Site
November 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, Ala. - Phenix Salon Suites, the leading salon suite franchise turned international trailblazer, is continuing to expand its footprint across Alabama. The brand announced its latest signed agreement with operating team Greg Milam, Zac Ward, Josh Jefcoat and Will Hathorn to open a location at 3691 Airport Blvd in Mobile, Ala.
Texas Ag Commissioner Miller Pens Positive Op-Ed
AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller released an opinion-editorial column Tuesday expressing his views about the Lone Star State. Miller is on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot. His Democrat opponent is Susan Hayes. Here is Commissioner Miller's Letter: I wake up every day with gratitude for this extraordinary place we call home. Our Texas. I am proud of our culture. I am proud of our people. I am proud of our history and where we will go from here. I was born without wealth or privilege in a little town called DeLeon. My parents worked hard and taught us kids to work hard…
Salata Set to Soar as Fast Casual Franchise
It's a prime time to be a Salata Salad Kitchen franchise owner. The leading built-to-order salad kitchen, with more than 85 locations in Texas, California, Louisiana, Georgia, and North Carolina, continues to prove its mettle as a simple, profitable, empowering fast casual dining experience where franchisees thrive. With 80% of...
Beware the Texas Asp: Learn more about the dangers of the fuzzy caterpillar
They might look cute and fuzzy, but this is one caterpillar you'll want to stay away from.
Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’
Takeoff’s shooting death has raised some concerns about Texas’ extremely lax gun laws and the city of Houston’s rising homicide rate. The post Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’ appeared first on NewsOne.
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal for candidates to put ads on public right of ways in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Nothing spells election season like political campaign signs on street corners. The VERIFY team is getting a lot of questions about where candidates are allowed to advertise in Texas. You’ll likely find campaign signs on telephone poles, on street corners, and scattered throughout your neighborhood.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
A national bus driver shortage is upending Texas’ beloved Friday nights
Across the state, school districts are improvising amid a national shortage of bus drivers. The issue is not new, school district officials said, but it has been exacerbated over the past few months.
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Texas subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
Abbott's Texas business allies want a pivot from culture war
Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups that tend to side with the GOP can't tell for sure what's in store. The Issues section of his campaign website...
