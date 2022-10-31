Read full article on original website
Related
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
Cordarrelle Patterson reacts to news of Calvin Ridley trade
The Falcons running back is not happy that the team has elected to trade former first-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars and he took to social media to voice his displeasure
Dolphins’ Eichenberg will ‘miss some time’ with knee injury. Jackson to come off IR
Dolphins left guard Liam Eichenberg will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time with a knee injury he sustained in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
First Coast News
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
First Coast News
What the Calvin Ridley deal means for the Jaguars
Jaguars were active on trade deadline, but with a caveat. The help won't be on the field this season as the team traded for suspended Falcons WR Ridley.
How the Falcons RB room is shaping up with Cordarrelle Patterson nearing return
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Audacy NFL Insider Brian Baldinger who was asked about Cordarrelle Patterson returning to Atlanta Falcons practice today and what the running back room will look like once he returns.
Yardbarker
49ers release DL Akeem Spence, sign WR Willie Snead IV to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves as the team enters its bye week. WR Willie Snead IV has been signed to the practice squad. WR Malik Turner has been released from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundown. Spence appeared in five...
Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins return
The Atlanta Falcons got back to work on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was designated to return from the injured reserve list and practiced for the first time since Week 4. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins also returned to the...
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) officially DNP for Detroit
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Swift played last week for the first time since Week 3 and had 10 touches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Lions head coach Dan Campbell later said that Swift is not yet back to full health, so they may hold him out versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Swift popped off for 175 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches in the season opener, but he has only made three limited appearances since. Jamaal Williams will handle most of the backfield work if Swift is sidelined on Sunday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Calvin Ridley trade grades: Jaguars fleece Falcons to give Trevor Lawrence future top WR
The Jaguars made a sneaky strong move at the 2022 NFL trade deadline to help Trevor Lawrence and improve their young offense starting in 2023. Jacksonville was able to pick up suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley from Atlanta for limited compensation. Ridley, only 27, was a second-team All-Pro in 2020,...
Trevon Diggs had big props for brother Stefon during Bills game
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his brother Trevon, cornerback for the Cowboys, have often put their tight bond on full display. In Week 8, we saw it again. In the past, the Diggs brothers have horsed around at the Pro Bowl together. They’ve also traveled to each others’ games when they can.
Comments / 0