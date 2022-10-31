ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) officially DNP for Detroit

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Swift played last week for the first time since Week 3 and had 10 touches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Lions head coach Dan Campbell later said that Swift is not yet back to full health, so they may hold him out versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Swift popped off for 175 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches in the season opener, but he has only made three limited appearances since. Jamaal Williams will handle most of the backfield work if Swift is sidelined on Sunday.
