WATCH: Dachshund dresses up as rodeo horse for Halloween

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 5 days ago
(WFLA) — What’s better than a rodeo horse costume? A dachshund wearing a rodeo horse costume!

Penny, a 1-year-old dachshund from Ontario, Canada, got to dress up as one of these horses complete with a saddle and rider.

Penny’s owner uploaded a video of her costumed dog to Twitter, showing her prancing around with her siblings.

“Our youngest Hell Steed was testing out her costume with one of our human allies yesterday,” the post said. “She’s hoping to get lots of #candy tonight. We may be biased, but we think she will.

However, the other sausage dogs didn’t get into costume.

“The other two will just roll around on the ground and try to bite off any costumes we put on them!” their owner said.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

