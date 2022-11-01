Read full article on original website
KYTV
Missouri Department of Conservation promotes shooting ranges ahead of deer season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - With opening weekend of firearms deer season coming up, the Missouri Department of Conservation suggests hunters to prep for the season by visiting one of their shooting ranges. MDC has five staffed shooting ranges across the state to help hunters become better marksmen. This also...
houstonherald.com
Fall firearms deer season to begin on Saturday
Hunters will flood into the woods Saturday as the firearms deer season opens, swelling Texas County’s population and propelling it into one of the top harvest areas in the state. The season runs through Nov. 22, and provides an economic boost to the region as those seeking deer fill...
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
Missouri Bowhunter Gets 2 Bucks with 1 Arrow – Sort Of
Mike Lewis from Missouri went bowhunting recently. He came home with 2 deer while only using 1 arrow. Sort of. I'll explain. This interesting bowhunting feat was shared by the Missouri Department of Conservation on their Facebook page. It's true that Mike Lewis from Missouri successfully (and legally) harvested 2 deer with 1 shot. The deer he took down had another deer skull intertwined into its rack.
Marijuana expert raises concerns about worker training in Missouri
One expert says Missouri had the right intention after voters approved medical marijuana, but training industry workers has gone by the wayside.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
To determine the reddest and bluest counties, FOX 2 calculated the average margin of victory in each Missouri county using election results in the 2016 and 2020 gubernatorial elections and presidential elections.
kttn.com
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in the cannabis industry — is The post Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility appeared first on Startland News.
Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle
MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to become desirable again. Karsten says about 140 people have applied for the scholarship. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law
(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
What are some Missouri death row inmates’ final meal requests?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been just over a year since Julie Green, an artist known for painting final meal requests of death row inmates on ceramic plates, died at the age of 60. Green is known for their project, “The Last Supper,” currently displayed at the Bellevue...
A rainy district semifinal Friday
LEBANON, Mo. — Some played early, some played late, some postponed to Saturday and others were suspended to Saturday. A little bit of everything on Friday night in the Ozarks. Lebanon beat Waynesville 53-12 to reach the district title game, where they will play the winner of Rolla-Camdenton (2:00 on Saturday). Bolivar beat McDonald County […]
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
