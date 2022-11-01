Treasury Department Sold a Record Nearly $1 Billion of Series I Bonds on Friday, the Deadline to Lock in Higher Rate

Read full article on original website
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors
As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 20%, Conglomerate Buys Back Another $1 Billion in Stock
Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. Berkshire Hathaway...
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
Where the Economy Is Showing Signs of a Slowdown Near Recession Levels
Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
