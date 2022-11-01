BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO