Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

severnaparkvoice.com

Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations

The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
getnews.info

Baltimore and Harford County Pool Company Inks Contract with Baltimore Marketing Agency

Baltimore Area Pool and Spa Installation and Service Company, Clearwater Pool and Spa, Cements Marketing Deal with Baltimore Marketing Agency Sheets and Associates. Maryland, USA – Baltimore Area Pool and Spa Company, Clearwater Pool and Spa, signs a contract with Baltimore marketing agency Sheets and Associates to update their website and digital marketing to better serve the Baltimore, Harford and Cecil County area. Upgrades include a modern responsive website with easy navigation, and reputation marketing across all social platforms.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New Towson restaurant focuses on Asian market-style street food

TOWSON, Md. — A new restaurant is open in Towson that focuses on Asian market-style street food. Street Food by Water Song is the second restaurant for owner Cheng "Colin" Liang, who opened his first venue during the pandemic. Now, Liang is cooking up recipes in a grab-and-go-style restaurant...
TOWSON, MD
southbmore.com

Weekend Events Around Baltimore

Desfile y Festival del Dia de los Muertos | Day of the Dead Parade & Festival at Creative Alliance: Saturday from 12pm-4pm 2022 Baltimore Craft Beer Festival at Canton Waterfront Park: Saturday from 12pm-5pm Baltimore By Baltimore at Baltimore Inner Harbor Ampitheatre: Saturday from 12pm-6pm The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale man

UPDATE: Police say Milan Soso has been located. ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale man. Milan Soso, 18, is 5’8” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 1 p.m. on Saturday...
ROSEDALE, MD
wnav.com

MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners

Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with wires down, fuel spill reported in Rosedale

——— ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in the Rosedale area. The crash was reported at around 4 p.m. in the 9000-block of Franklin Square Drive (21237). The single-vehicle accident brought down wires and caused fuel to leak from an electrical...
ROSEDALE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New apartments set for people transitioning from homelessness to housing

A brand new apartment building in east Baltimore is designating new, fully furnished units for people leaving homelessness and going into permanent housing. Over at the new Sojourner Place at Oliver Street, 35 units in the building are open for those transitioning. Volunteers guided by the United Way of Central...
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Native Publishes Best-Selling Book

Katherine Blunt has already made a name for herself in the journalism ranks, and she’s most recently caught the attention of the publishing world with her August release of the national best-selling book “California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric and What it Means for America’s Power Grid.”
SEVERNA PARK, MD

