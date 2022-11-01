ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Sports brief: Fall cross country program available for all ages

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
MARION — The Marion Track Club is holding a fall cross country program for all ages, youth to adults to seniors. Anyone interested in participating should contact Garry Williams at 740-383-4494 and leave a message.

