Opelika-Auburn News
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
WTVM
Crews on scene of vehicle fire at car wash in Midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire at a Midtown Columbus carwash. The fire happened at Classic Car Wash - located on 13th Street in Columbus. It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries. Stay...
2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade scheduled for next Saturday
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder, when it ends will depend on how many people are in it. Browder said the parade is a joint effort between Columbus Parks and Recreation, […]
wtvy.com
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash
Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning shooting sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter. Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North […]
Phenix City 11-year-old located safe after extensive search
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City girl has been located safe after a two-day search involving local, state, and federal agencies. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 11-year-old Juana Gomez is alive and well. She was located late Friday afternoon after she was reported missing Wednesday morning. Additional information may be released at […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels
The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
WSFA
Food for Thought 11/3
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WTVM
Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The co-owner of Huntin’ and Hookin’ in Columbus says it’s not just deer season. “It’s the height of deer season when they’re in rut,” says Cliff Robertson. Which means it’s time for deer to start mating. “They’re out all-night, all-day bucks chasing doe’s,” says Robertson. But they are trying to avoid hitting a deer while driving could cost you or someone else’s life.
22-year-old in serious condition after Auburn shooting
A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools focuses on design process and preparations for construction of second high school
Herring said her goal is to continue informing the community of the future plans. ACS’s focus right now is on the designing process and on preparing for the construction of the new school. “Where we are today is a planning process for a second comprehensive high school. It will...
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says Carmen Williams after being seated at her table for lunch by a robot. Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it is not what you expect.
Columbus city workers fighting for pay increase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Local employees and city leaders have expressed concern over the growing number of vacancies and high turnover rates in the City of Columbus. While officials are working towards improving these issues, the solution still hangs in the balance for the more than 2,000 employees. As part of the solution city officials brought […]
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
Dadeville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVM
3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
WTVM
Auburn man arrested on multiple theft, forgery charges, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars and charged with multiple crimes of theft and forgery, police say. According to the Auburn Police Department, 33-year-old Brian Henry Ritter was arrested on Nov. 3 for the following,. First-degree theft of property. Third-degree possession of a forged instrument (3...
