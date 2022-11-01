ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

BP Sheds Stake In Australian Oil-Producing Fields

Jadestone Energy has acquired BP's stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has acquired BP’s stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. The North West Shelf oil project comprises the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert,...
pgjonline.com

Pipeline Operator Plains All American Raises 2022 Profit Forecast

(Reuters) — Oil and gas pipeline operator Plains All American on Wednesday raised its profit forecast for the third time this year, helped by higher volumes on its Permian basin pipelines and increased commodity prices. Plains is the latest U.S. energy pipeline operator to boost full-year earnings view on...
NEW MEXICO STATE
tipranks.com

Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Is Ready to Build its Mega CO2 Sequestration Plant

Occidental Petroleum is testing the site with partner Carbon Engineering and is expected to begin construction on November 29. The plant will remove 500k tons of carbon dioxide from the environment per year. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Canadian engineering company Carbon Engineering Ltd. are set to begin the construction of...
TEXAS STATE
pgjonline.com

MPLX Reports Higher Pipeline Throughput for Q3 2022

(Reuters) — MPLX LP's total pipeline throughputs for the third quarter 2022 were 5% higher than the same time last year, while the company increased its quarterly cash distribution by 10%, it said in an earnings statement on Tuesday. Pipeline throughputs were 5.8 million barrels per day (bbl/d) in...
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
aogdigital.com

Kashagan's Oil Processing Complex to Restart in Coming Days

Kazakhstan's energy company KazMunayGas said on Saturday that it expects the Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan offshore oilfield to resume operations in the coming days after repair works at a complex unit. "At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the restoration of production levels,...
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
agupdate.com

Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain

Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
IOWA STATE
TheStreet

Natural Gas Power Plants Begin Their Inevitable Decline

Put another "W" on the board for American renewable energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural-gas-fired power plants are expected to provide 38% of the nation's electricity in 2022. Even as nearly a net 6,900 megawatts of capacity will be added this year, natural gas is expected to represent 36% of the power mix in 2023.
invezz.com

Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges

Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
Zacks.com

Heavy Construction Industry Looks Good: 3 Stocks to Buy

EME - Free Report) , MasTec, Inc. (. DY - Free Report) are set to benefit from solid market prospects despite the above-mentioned headwinds. The Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry consists of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure as well as building service providers. This industry comprises heavy civil construction companies that specialize in the building and reconstruction of transportation projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. The companies serve commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The industry players are engaged in engineering, construction and maintenance of communications infrastructure, oil and natural gas pipelines as well as processing facilities for energy and utility industries. These firms are also engaged in mining and dredging services in the United States and internationally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy