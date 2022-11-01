Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
BP Sheds Stake In Australian Oil-Producing Fields
Jadestone Energy has acquired BP's stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. Oil and gas company Jadestone Energy has acquired BP’s stake in a Woodside Energy-operated North West Shelf Oil Project offshore Australia. The North West Shelf oil project comprises the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert,...
pgjonline.com
Pipeline Operator Plains All American Raises 2022 Profit Forecast
(Reuters) — Oil and gas pipeline operator Plains All American on Wednesday raised its profit forecast for the third time this year, helped by higher volumes on its Permian basin pipelines and increased commodity prices. Plains is the latest U.S. energy pipeline operator to boost full-year earnings view on...
tipranks.com
Occidental (NYSE:OXY) Is Ready to Build its Mega CO2 Sequestration Plant
Occidental Petroleum is testing the site with partner Carbon Engineering and is expected to begin construction on November 29. The plant will remove 500k tons of carbon dioxide from the environment per year. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Canadian engineering company Carbon Engineering Ltd. are set to begin the construction of...
pgjonline.com
MPLX Reports Higher Pipeline Throughput for Q3 2022
(Reuters) — MPLX LP's total pipeline throughputs for the third quarter 2022 were 5% higher than the same time last year, while the company increased its quarterly cash distribution by 10%, it said in an earnings statement on Tuesday. Pipeline throughputs were 5.8 million barrels per day (bbl/d) in...
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
CNBC
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
aogdigital.com
Kashagan's Oil Processing Complex to Restart in Coming Days
Kazakhstan's energy company KazMunayGas said on Saturday that it expects the Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan offshore oilfield to resume operations in the coming days after repair works at a complex unit. "At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the restoration of production levels,...
Biden floats tax on oil companies that don't lower pump prices, increase production
Days before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden went after energy producers for raking in profits instead of lowering pump prices.
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
President Joe Biden threatened oil companies Monday with a higher tax on "windfall" profits, if they do not start increasing production to bring down gas prices.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
Natural Gas Power Plants Begin Their Inevitable Decline
Put another "W" on the board for American renewable energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural-gas-fired power plants are expected to provide 38% of the nation's electricity in 2022. Even as nearly a net 6,900 megawatts of capacity will be added this year, natural gas is expected to represent 36% of the power mix in 2023.
Oil prices could trade above $120 next year - but extremely low diesel inventories pose an even bigger concern, top energy analyst says
Oil prices could climb back to $100 this year and trade above $120 in 2023 as a looming, unpredictable winter arrives while energy stockpiles shrink, according to top analyst Amrita Sen of Energy Aspects — but the diesel shortage is a more pressing issue. "We are expecting [oil] prices...
invezz.com
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
msn.com
Treasury Department announces new Series I bond rate of 6.89% for the next six months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
Zacks.com
Heavy Construction Industry Looks Good: 3 Stocks to Buy
EME - Free Report) , MasTec, Inc. (. DY - Free Report) are set to benefit from solid market prospects despite the above-mentioned headwinds. The Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry consists of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure as well as building service providers. This industry comprises heavy civil construction companies that specialize in the building and reconstruction of transportation projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. The companies serve commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The industry players are engaged in engineering, construction and maintenance of communications infrastructure, oil and natural gas pipelines as well as processing facilities for energy and utility industries. These firms are also engaged in mining and dredging services in the United States and internationally.
