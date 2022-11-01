MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Severe weather in the southern Plains is on the way to the Gulf Coast for Saturday, however, the entire system will be weakening. Plan for a night that is cloudy, breezy and muggy in advance of wet weather. Early Saturday is calm and dry, although humid. Rain and thunderstorms will approach the Mississippi-Alabama line mid-morning, continuing toward the I-65 corridor by midafternoon, and then moving out of the NBC 15 area by evening. As it arrives, a strong or severe storm is possible, with the main threat being strong straight-line wind. Typical rainfall will range from over an inch west of the Alabama line to under half an inch east of I-65.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO