Jo Ellen Burris – November 1, 2022
Jo Ellen Burris, age 72, of Dover, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Union Hospital in Dover on February 16, 1950, Jo was the daughter of the late Russell J. and Dorothy L. Withers Young.
Sharon Kay Amick – October 31, 2022
Sharon Kay Amick, 74, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following an extended period of declining health. Born in Dover on September 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Paul and Alice Kathleen (Smith) Amick. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School, Sharon spent more than 25 years serving in the children’s department at the Tuscarawas County Public Library prior to retirement.
Martin “Marty” Vesco – October 31, 2022
Martin “Marty” Vesco, age 88, of New Philadelphia passed away on October 31, 2022. Marty was born on December 10, 1933, in Wainwright, Ohio to Carl and Anna (Bonvechio) Vesco. He graduated from Tuscarawas High School and joined the United States Army. He was an avid supporter of...
Delene A. Stemple – October 31, 2022
Delene A. Stemple, age 97, of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, died Monday, October 31, 2022, in Hennis Care Centre at Dover after a period of declining health. The daughter of the late Dale S. and Florence M. (Curtis) Steffey, Delene was born on January 29, 1925, in New Philadelphia.
Renate G. Davis – October 31, 2022
Renate G. Davis, 79, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm H. and Hildegard M. (Krick) Schloss and had retired as an accountant from Davis and Associates, where she was a co-owner along with her husband. Renate enjoyed camping and fishing but was happiest when she was around the water. She loved spending “Happy Hour” with her friends at their place on Lake Erie and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert Eugene Haas – November 1, 2022
Robert Eugene Haas, 90, of Uhrichsville, is now in the Father’s House. He was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born February 4, 1932, in Dennison, he was a son of Alvin and Catherine Laura (Schumacher) Haas who is now in Heaven.
Juanita E. Hostetler – October 28, 2022
Juanita E. Hostetler, 89, of New Philadelphia passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the Country Club Retirement Center. Born April 11, 1933, in Dover she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Venetta Bucher Kalp. Juanita was a 1952 graduate of New Philadelphia High School; and spent the greatest part of her life as a homemaker. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed participating in city and state bowling activities. Juanita had many bowling accomplishments, with the most notable, being her inclusion into the United States Bowling Congress and the Ohio Bowling Council Hall of Fame.
News Brief: Coffee with a Cop and Over 1,000 Scarves to be Distributed
~ The Scarf Project started with 123 Scarves the first year and one location and now, in its 7th year, 1,632 scarves will be available with 20 locations. The distribution event has spread out from Tuscarawas County into Stark, Guernsey, and Cuyahoga. Any scarves left over at a location are then donated to an organization that will distribute to those in need.
News Brief: Midvale Food Distribution, Star of Excellence Award, & BBBS Gala
~ The Village of Midvale and the Midvale United Methodist Church are set to sponsor a Food Distribution on Thursday, November 10th from 4 PM-6PM. Then on Friday, November 11th, they will host a “Veterans Day” Luncheon at the Midvale Park Pavilion from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM. There will be a special program and a luncheon served. This is for veterans who currently live or previously resided in the village, with any family members of a deceased veteran asked to attend as well.
TuscBDD Levy Renewal for Programs
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities levy is back up for renewal after 10 years. Issue 8 does not increase taxes, and generates roughly $2 million each year for general operations. Superintendent Nate Kamban says that the primary purpose of the levy is to...
Rural Action Donation Station Nets Positive First Year
Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the end of the 2022 Tuscarawas Valley Farmer’s Market, Rural Action reported thousands of dollars raised for area food banks. In their inaugural Donation Station at the farmer’s market, $2,030.06 was raised by the community, with 2,749 pounds of produce used for donations to five food pantries for nutritious meals.
Half Million Bond for Charges of Murder and Others
A 33-year-old will remain at the Tuscarawas County Jail after bond was set Wednesday morning. Corey Harshey appeared on video before New Philadelphia Municipal Court Magistrate Christine Weimer for his initial arraignment. She listed the accused charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault, with the separate counts...
Dover City Schools Present Two Ballot Issues
Nick McWilliams reporting – A pair of funding sources are on the ballot again next week for the Dover City School District. Issue 4 and Issue 5 represent major operating dollars for the district to the tune of roughly $5 million each year. Superintendent Karie McCrate says that the...
New Vehicles in Service for New Philadelphia
Nick McWilliams reporting – A pair of new vehicles are being put to use by workers in the city of New Philadelphia. A backhoe for use in the general services department and a dump truck for the water department have both arrived, and have already been put into service by the city.
