Michelle Williams’ Baby Born: Actress Welcomes Her 3rd Child, 2nd With Thomas Kail

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams, 42, just gave birth to her third baby! The Blue Valentine actress was seen out for a stroll with her newborn baby and husband Thomas Kail, 44, on Saturday, October 29, in New York City, in photos from Daily Mail. The parents were all smiles as they went for the walk and kissed as they strolled down the street together.

While it’s not clear when Michelle gave birth, she did have the newborn in a small carrier around her torso, and both she and Thomas looked overjoyed to be out with their little one. The baby was hidden from the photographer in the carrier, but the My Week With Marilyn star rocked an olive green jacket and black pants, as well as some shades for the walk. Her husband sported a black jacket and sweatpants over a green shirt. The pair were also out with their older son Hart for the walk.

Michelle Williams (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

The actress has previously spoken about her pregnancy in the press before giving birth. “It’s totally joyous,” the actress told Variety on May 10, revealing her due date. Michelle and Thomas already share a son, who was born in 2020. She’s also a mom to 16-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger, whose father is late actor Heath Ledger.

“As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time,” Michelle said to Variety. “That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Michelle and Thomas have been married since 2020. ( David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The four-time Oscar nominee also shared what raising her young son during the COVID-19 pandemic has taught her. “It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that,” Michelle explained. “He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Michelle fell in love with Thomas on the set of the 2019 FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, where she played actress/dancer Gwen Verdon opposite Sam Rockwell as director/choreographer Bob Fosse. The couple secretly got married in March 2020, just a few months before their son was born.

Michelle’s eldest, Matilda, was born on October 28, 2005, after her famous parents fell in love on 2005’s Brokeback Mountain. Michelle and Heath broke up in 2007 after three years as a couple, and Heath passed away from an accidental prescription drug overdose on Jan. 22, 2008. Michelle went on to date actor Jason Segal and director Spike Jonze before she married musician Phil Elverum in July 2018. The pair called it quits less than a year later, splitting in Apr. 2019.