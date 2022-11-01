~ The Village of Midvale and the Midvale United Methodist Church are set to sponsor a Food Distribution on Thursday, November 10th from 4 PM-6PM. Then on Friday, November 11th, they will host a “Veterans Day” Luncheon at the Midvale Park Pavilion from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM. There will be a special program and a luncheon served. This is for veterans who currently live or previously resided in the village, with any family members of a deceased veteran asked to attend as well.

MIDVALE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO