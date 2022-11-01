ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KXRM

Medal of Honor recipient has burial site restored

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Civil War Congressional Medal of Honor recipient was celebrated at his final resting place in Pueblo on Saturday, Oct. 29. Warren Castle Dockum was a buffalo trader, a postmaster, and a war hero according to his family. On Saturday, generations of the Dockum family, Retired Enlisted Association, and Roselawn Cemetery came […]
PUEBLO, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

Local Author to Sign Copies of Book 5 in Cañon City Series

Best-selling inspirational Western-romance author Davalynn Spencer Announces Release of “Hope Is Built,” Book 5 in the Ever-Popular Cañon City Chronicles Series. “As I worked on this book about Hugh, the second Hutton twin, I quickly realized the story was much more than a romance,” Spencer said. “We first met Hugh in Book 4 last year, 'A Change of Scenery.' He was the irascible twin brother of Caleb Hutton and was always grumbling, swearing or spitting. In 'Hope Is Built,' we learn about the deep pain that drives Hugh's behavior.”
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 200-unit hotel

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were completed because the developer now requests The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 200-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat

Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
KXRM

Ghosts lurk at Pueblo’s Weisbrod Air Museum

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Until a year and a half ago, the Weisbrod Museum in Pueblo was mostly known for housing Colorado’s largest collection of civilian space and military aircraft, as well as vehicles. Until now… it is known for its ghosts. “Over on my right we have an H21 Flying Banana Boat over here, helicopter,” […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide

WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Woodland Park paleontology team discovers T. Rex fossil in South Dakota after 25-year search

It took 25 years, but fossil hunter Anthony Maltese finally found what he was looking for: an elusive Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil. Maltese, working with his Triebold Paleontology, Inc. team that is based out of Woodland Park, was in the fossil fields of the Badlands region of South Dakota in the final hours of the last day of his expedition when the discovery was made this summer.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

Fremont County Republicans Announce Upcoming Activities

Fremont County Republicans will not have a business meetings in November or December. However, the group will have its annual Thanksgiving/Christmas Dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Headquarters at 603 Main St. in Cañon City. The Republicans will provide the main dish, ham and turkey. The group...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

