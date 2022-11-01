Best-selling inspirational Western-romance author Davalynn Spencer Announces Release of “Hope Is Built,” Book 5 in the Ever-Popular Cañon City Chronicles Series. “As I worked on this book about Hugh, the second Hutton twin, I quickly realized the story was much more than a romance,” Spencer said. “We first met Hugh in Book 4 last year, 'A Change of Scenery.' He was the irascible twin brother of Caleb Hutton and was always grumbling, swearing or spitting. In 'Hope Is Built,' we learn about the deep pain that drives Hugh's behavior.”

