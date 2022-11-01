Read full article on original website
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Medal of Honor recipient has burial site restored
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Civil War Congressional Medal of Honor recipient was celebrated at his final resting place in Pueblo on Saturday, Oct. 29. Warren Castle Dockum was a buffalo trader, a postmaster, and a war hero according to his family. On Saturday, generations of the Dockum family, Retired Enlisted Association, and Roselawn Cemetery came […]
fremontcountycrusader.com
Local Author to Sign Copies of Book 5 in Cañon City Series
Best-selling inspirational Western-romance author Davalynn Spencer Announces Release of “Hope Is Built,” Book 5 in the Ever-Popular Cañon City Chronicles Series. “As I worked on this book about Hugh, the second Hutton twin, I quickly realized the story was much more than a romance,” Spencer said. “We first met Hugh in Book 4 last year, 'A Change of Scenery.' He was the irascible twin brother of Caleb Hutton and was always grumbling, swearing or spitting. In 'Hope Is Built,' we learn about the deep pain that drives Hugh's behavior.”
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 200-unit hotel
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were completed because the developer now requests The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 200-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
This Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
fremontcountycrusader.com
Cañon City celebrates Halloween (Photos)
Hundreds of trick or treaters attend the annual Trunk of Treat and Halloween Costume Contest on Oct. 29 in downtown Cañon City.
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
Ghosts lurk at Pueblo’s Weisbrod Air Museum
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Until a year and a half ago, the Weisbrod Museum in Pueblo was mostly known for housing Colorado’s largest collection of civilian space and military aircraft, as well as vehicles. Until now… it is known for its ghosts. “Over on my right we have an H21 Flying Banana Boat over here, helicopter,” […]
KKTV
WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021. Updated: 5 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado Springs city officials said they...
KRDO
3 election judges removed by El Paso County GOP chair for not properly representing the party
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Leading up to the November elections, El Paso County’s Republican Chair removed three Republican election judges from their positions stating that they didn't properly represent the GOP. Vickie Tonkins, the El Paso County GOP Chairwoman, initially called for five election judges to be removed...
Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Woodland Park paleontology team discovers T. Rex fossil in South Dakota after 25-year search
It took 25 years, but fossil hunter Anthony Maltese finally found what he was looking for: an elusive Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil. Maltese, working with his Triebold Paleontology, Inc. team that is based out of Woodland Park, was in the fossil fields of the Badlands region of South Dakota in the final hours of the last day of his expedition when the discovery was made this summer.
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
WATCH: Colorado Deer Trapped in ‘Sharp Metal’ Rescued
With a deer population of over 400,000, Coloradans are no strangers to buck sightings. So when Colorado Springs residents spotted a male deer roaming through their neighborhood on Monday (October 31), they didn’t think anything of it. That is until they noticed the deer appeared to be limping. A...
Police investigating shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park Tuesday. A Colorado Springs police sergeant heard shots fired from the southwest portion of the park around 1 p.m., according to police. Officers found no one related to the shooting when they arrived. A male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs high school student accused of bringing gun to school
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. A Colorado Springs firefighter was sentenced to probation after assault his wife. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
fremontcountycrusader.com
Fremont County Republicans Announce Upcoming Activities
Fremont County Republicans will not have a business meetings in November or December. However, the group will have its annual Thanksgiving/Christmas Dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Headquarters at 603 Main St. in Cañon City. The Republicans will provide the main dish, ham and turkey. The group...
