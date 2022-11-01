Floyd Arlis Hoskinson Sr. of Grandy, NC, formerly of Anmoore, WV, and Manassas, VA, passed away on November 4, 2022. He was born July 22, 1939, to Guyle Hoskinson and Lillian Hathaway Hoskinson. He was predeceased by his wife, Willa Collins Hoskinson, and his parents, and one brother, Carlton K. Hoskinson.

