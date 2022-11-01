Read full article on original website
Related
Man injured following shooting in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to the call around 2:44 p.m. in the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Search in progress for man who fled from Maple Detention Center
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday afternoon, November 1, that a search is in progress for a man who fled from custody. According to CCSO, at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Tyrick Smith, of Elizabeth City, with a warrant for failure to appear on felony larceny out of Pasquotank County, was in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center. While in the process of getting a magistrate order for the warrant, Smith “fled out the door into the wood line by the Maple Detention Center,” stated CCSO.
Currituck deputies search for suspect who escaped custody
Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff's office search for a suspect who had gotten away from custody.
outerbanksvoice.com
Duck delays pursuit of Barrier Island Station vehicular access; defers decision to February
Citing timing and the still-pending CAMA permit, the Town of Duck announced on Nov. 1 that no beach access for anything other than official vehicles will be pursued until after the Town Council’s February retreat. The town had applied for a CAMA permit to construct and maintain a drive-over...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvo man arrested on drug charge following traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo man on a drug charge after a traffic stop. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 8 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the C-District conducted a traffic stop in the area of Salvo.
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills
Cyclist left dead after collision with vehicle in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Police is asking winesses to call the department
WITN
Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed while trying to cross a main highway on the Outer Banks Monday night. Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Avalon Drive. Adam Simon, 27, of Kill Devil...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo man arrested on several drug-related charges
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Manteo man on for several drug-related charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 3:40 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Holland Lamont Kee, 48, of Manteo, for four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony trafficking in cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Kill Devil Hills woman is facing a charge for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 24 DCSO press release, on October 16, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the B-District was called to the Dare County Detention Center. “When the Deputy arrived, they were told that a controlled substance was located in an inmate’s personal property,” stated the release.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
obxtoday.com
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot
Rodney Kenneth Barefoot, 62, of Manteo, NC, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. Rodney was born on November 4, 1959, to Edward Barefoot and Mary Kathleen Barefoot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the longtime owner of Roanoke Island Taxi in Manteo, retired from Dare County DSS, and most recently, Rodney worked at the local Piggly Wiggly, where he was a favorite amongst both co-workers and customers.
obxtoday.com
Once-per-week residential trash collection to begin November 7 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ annual once-per-week residential trash collection will begin Monday, November 7, 2022. The twice-per-week collection schedule will resume Monday, April 3, 2023. Please remember to recycle and take advantage of the Town’s Recycle Center at 701 Bermuda Bay Boulevard. Anyone can recycle at this...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stumpy Point woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Stumpy Point woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 3:53 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of Stumpy Point, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Man Escaped Jail, Still In Handcuffs
If you come across a man in handcuffs along the North Carolina coast alert the authorities. A manhunt is currently ongoing after a North Carolina man escaped a jail in Currituck county while locked in handcuffs. Now that’s an “accomplishment” of sorts. According to a Facebook post...
outerbanksvoice.com
More than $16,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits in Currituck, Dare counties
$1,250 to GEM Adult Day Services for Harmony Café. $1,350 to Interfaith Community Outreach, Inc. for Bridging the Gap client outreach. $1,000 to Kids First, Inc. for accredited child abuse treatment services. $1,500 to Lower Currituck Food Pantry for general operating support. $850 to North Carolina Coastal Federation for environmental...
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 4-6
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Comments / 0