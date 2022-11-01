ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neal leads Kansas past No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards, leading Kansas past No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16 on Saturday. The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 when they beat Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.
No. 5 Kansas opening season without Hall of Fame coach Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)There will be something missing from what should have been a festive occasion Monday night at Kansas, when the No. 5 Jayhawks celebrate their latest national championship before opening the new season against Omaha. Namely, their head coach Bill Self. Rather than following his team to the court...
No. 23 Liberty gets goal-line stop, beats Arkansas 21-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Johnathan Bennett threw three touchdown passes in the first half and No. 23 Liberty used a late goal-line stop on a 2-point conversion try to beat Arkansas 21-19 on Saturday. Liberty (8-1) stopped KJ Jefferson’s conversion attempt with 1:11 left to seal the win. Liberty coach Hugh...
