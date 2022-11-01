C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Semifinalists for Maxwell Award, Tommy Eichenberg Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Five-star Defensive End Damon Wilson Reclaims Top Spot on Ohio State's Recruiting Board As the 2023 Cycle Enters the Home Stretch
We’re in the home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle. The commitment of four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald on Monday filled a significant need for Ohio State’s current class and gave Larry Johnson another massive recruiting win. In turn, it also eliminated the need for half of the targets on last month’s board because the Buckeyes should now be set at defensive tackle for 2023 with McDonald in the fold.
Ohio State Remains in No. 2 Spot in AP Top 25, USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Even though the Buckeyes struggled a bit in a win at Northwestern, they kept their No. 2 spots in both polls yet again. Following a 21-7 win in a sloppy, rainy and windy game at Northwestern Saturday afternoon, Ohio State was able to remain in the second spot in the AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll after a chaotic Saturday across college football.
Justin Fields Breaks NFL Record for Single-Game Rushing Yards By A Quarterback
No NFL quarterback has ever rushed for more yards in a regular-season game than Justin Fields did against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The former Ohio State quarterback broke the previous record of 173 yards, set by Michael Vick in 2002, on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter that brought him to 178 yards on just 15 carries for the game.
