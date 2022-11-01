C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Semifinalists for Maxwell Award, Tommy Eichenberg Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

We’re in the home stretch of the 2023 recruiting cycle. The commitment of four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald on Monday filled a significant need for Ohio State’s current class and gave Larry Johnson another massive recruiting win. In turn, it also eliminated the need for half of the targets on last month’s board because the Buckeyes should now be set at defensive tackle for 2023 with McDonald in the fold.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO