Alabama would move a step forward to stamping its name on the SEC West with a win over LSU. Tiger Stadium continues the Crimson Tide’s string of hostile environments in two years, but Coach Nick Saban is ‘excited’ to see what his team does against the Tigers. Alabama has been victorious in its last five trips to Death Valley, but LSU is under a new head coach. Brian Kelly wants this opportunity to defeat Saban, but he has the task of limiting Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide’s offense. On Thursday, the “Bama Elite” podcast crew of Justin Smith and Stephen M. Smith for Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down the matchup. Both talked about the players that need to step up for the Tide and the keys to victory.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO