tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama OL hints at Nick Saban’s dynasty may be over

Alabama will not be in the running for a Southeastern Conference Championship or the College Football Playoff, but is something greater being lost as well?. Dallas Warmack, a former Crimson Tide offensive lineman, hinted at a terrifying thought for Tide fans on Twitter after Alabama suffered its second loss to Louisiana State University at Tiger Stadium. The former two-time CFP National Championship posted ‘end of an era.’ Warmack is hinting at Nick Saban’s dynasty run of national championships being over. Several fans commented under Warmack’s post agreeing with him. Alabama has not had the discipline, energy, effort, and effectiveness as teams in the past.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban didn’t expect LSU to go for two in overtime

Following a touchdown run from Jayden Daniels, LSU head coach Brian Kelly made one of the gutsiest calls this season. Instead of extending the game to a second overtime period, Kelly opted to go for two and try to secure a signature win in his first year as the Tigers’ head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

LSU fan charges Nick Saban with close fists during wild on-field celebration

An LSU fan appeared to approach Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban with close fist after Tiger fans stormed the field when they defeated the Crimson Tide Saturday. A video shot by Patrick Greenfield shows Saban attempting to leave the field and an LSU fan started to approach him before he was pushed out the way by Saban’s state trooper escorts. The video can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Tim Brando trolls Alabama football after loss to LSU

Fox Sports National Sports Commentator, Tim Brando trolled Alabama after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Brando took aim at Clemson and Alabama in his tweet after the game. The Tigers lost to Notre Dame. The Shreveport native jokingly tweeted the College Football Playoff committee would immediately expand the playoff field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama hopes for CFP over with overtime loss to LSU

Alabama’s hopes for a Southeastern Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff are over. The Crimson Tide suffered a 31-32 loss to Louisiana State University in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Bryce Young did not have his best performance at quarterback, but the junior pushed himself to give his team an opportunity. He completed 25 of 51 passes for 328 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jahmyr Gibbs collected 100+ total yards with 99 yards rushing and 64 yards receiving on 23 catches. Ja’Corey Brooks led Alabama with 97 receiving yards on seven catches, including a touchdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU

Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama falls to No. 10 in AP Top 25 following loss to LSU

As expected Alabama fell in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Sunday following its 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, who were ranked No. 6 going into the game, have now slid to the No. 10 spot with three games to go in the regular season. The Tigers saw itself shift up to No. 7 following its impressive home win over Nick Saban’s crew.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to being down at the half against LSU

Alabama stumbled out of the gates against LSU as it struggled to get any sort of momentum on offense in the first half. There was hope that the offense would be able to bounce back after an up-and-down start to the year, but so far the Tigers’ defense has imposed its will, especially in the red zone.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s offense appears out of sorts in first half vs LSU

Sometimes a bye week can be both helpful and harmful for a team and that outcome appeared to be true for Alabama in the first half against LSU. Through the first two quarters, the Crimson Tide’s defense appeared refreshed with the extra week off, and it showed in its enthused pass rush against the Tigers. The front led by Will Anderson was able to sack Jayden Daniels three times and kept his mobility in check.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has latest hype video for matchup against LSU

Alabama does not need a hype video to get it set for LSU, but Touchdown Alabama Magazine has a great one. The video channels Nick Saban’s “Make His Ass Quit” rant and Damion Square’s locker room speech. Some of the best moments for Alabama in the rivalry with the Tigers are featured in the video. Coach Saban has not lost to LSU at Tiger Stadium since 2010, and he looks for his sixth straight victory. The Crimson Tide are prepared to run the table to the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s keys to victory in SEC West showdown against LSU Tigers

Alabama football begins its second half of the regular season Saturday night at Tiger Stadium against Louisiana State University. After debuting at No. 6 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, the Crimson Tide must win the remainder of its schedule to get to the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and CFP. Coach Nick Saban sounded confident in his team during Thursday’s radio show as he is ‘excited’ about what the Tide can do versus the Tigers. Alabama suffered one loss to LSU in Death Valley under Saban in 2010 but is 5-0 against the Tigers on the road since 2012.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban is ‘excited’ to see what Alabama does against LSU

Can Alabama football have a dominant performance away from Bryant-Denny Stadium?. Crimson Tide fans want to see it in action Saturday against Louisiana State University. LSU has played better since its season-opening loss to Florida State. Jayden Daniels has found a rhythm at quarterback, the Tigers have regained their swagger on defense, a running game has emerged for LSU, and players have bought into Brian Kelly’s system. Since 2008, the Alabama-LSU matchup has had marquee implications for college football. The winner of the game usually represents the SEC West in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and plays for a national championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Previewing Alabama-LSU matchup and CFP rankings – Bama Elite podcast

Alabama would move a step forward to stamping its name on the SEC West with a win over LSU. Tiger Stadium continues the Crimson Tide’s string of hostile environments in two years, but Coach Nick Saban is ‘excited’ to see what his team does against the Tigers. Alabama has been victorious in its last five trips to Death Valley, but LSU is under a new head coach. Brian Kelly wants this opportunity to defeat Saban, but he has the task of limiting Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide’s offense. On Thursday, the “Bama Elite” podcast crew of Justin Smith and Stephen M. Smith for Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down the matchup. Both talked about the players that need to step up for the Tide and the keys to victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three

Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

