Bustle
Nick Carter, Hilary Duff, & More Celebrities Paid Tribute To Aaron Carter
In the hours after singer-rapper Aaron Carter’s death on Nov. 5, social media tributes for the 34-year-old started pouring in. While many fans recalled the joy he brought them with hits like “I Want Candy” or his role as their first childhood celebrity crush, celebrities who knew him personally also weighed in. His brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, wrote a particularly heartbreaking tribute, as did Hilary Duff, who dated the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer in the early 2000s.

Johnny Depp’s Savage X Fenty Appearance Has Twitter Rather... Confused
Ever since its conception in 2019, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show has become one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. The annual show is known to be a star-studded affair, with the likes of Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, and many more, having previously appeared in the Prime Video special. However, reports that Johnny Depp is to appear in Rihanna’s forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show have sparked a wave of controversy online.

Britney Spears Apologises To Alexa Nikolas Over That Zoey 101 Incident
During a guest appearance on Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast, former child star Alexa Nikolas, now 30, recounted her unhappy experiences on set of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101. The actor revisited claims that she was once accused of bullying the show’s lead, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, only for Britney to “yell” at her over it.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.

Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Spoke Candidly About Her Split From A Co-Star
Actor Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore in the long-running U.S. comedy-drama. , has opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend, actor Peter Krause. This comes five months after the former couple publicly confirmed their decision to part ways. "It's just sad to me," Graham told People magazine, adding that writing a new collection of essays was a healthy distraction following the break-up.

Manifest Star Melissa Roxburgh Reveals How It’s All Connected
Last summer, Manifest Season 3 ended on a rough note for siblings Ben and Michaela Stone, with Ben’s wife dead, his son suddenly five years older, and his daughter, baby Eden, kidnapped by his wife’s murderer. Meanwhile, Michaela faced her own major curveball, learning that her ex, Jared, is still not quite over her.

Rihanna Wore A Corset Dress In Her New "Lift Me Up" Music Video
With the newest film in the Marvel franchise officially in theaters November 11, Rihanna has ended her musical hiatus, lending her talent to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The mogul created an incredible music video for the emotional song “Lift Me Up,” complete with a very on-brand look.

Princess Diana & Dodi Fayed’s First Meeting Is Still A Bit Of A Mystery
There have been many controversies ahead of the release of Netflix’s The Crown season 5. But one of the biggest ones has to be around Princess Diana’s relationship with billionaire Dodi Fayed, following her separation and divorce from Prince Charles. Despite being a short-lived romance, Dodi and Diana were reportedly only together for less than a month, their relationship made headlines the world over. But how did Princess Diana and Dodi Fayet meet in the first place?

The Revenge Dress Scene Was “Pure Pressure,” Says The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki
When Netflix announced Elizabeth Debicki would take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown, all the actor’s friends wanted to know was whether she’d get to wear the coveted “revenge dress”, as told British Vogue. It was then that the penny really dropped for Debicki, and that she “started to realise how symbolic this dress is to people.”
