CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper
Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Kessel had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The assist ended Kessel's three-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since setting the NHL ironman record Oct. 25. The 35-year-old winger has four points, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He saw a season-low 9:15 of ice time Thursday, and he's been seeing third-line minutes at even strength lately, so he's not a particularly intriguing option in fantasy at this stage.
Canucks' Bo Horvat wants to repay sports bettor who lost due to his shootout blunder
Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat wants to repay a sports bettor who lost because of his shootout blunder in the loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks power-play apple
Karlsson recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Karlsson set up a Reilly Smith tally midway through the first period. Over the last five games, Karlsson has two goals and three assists. He's up to nine points (two on the power play), 22 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 12 contests overall. The Swede continues to see second-line minutes and time in all-situations thanks to his strong two-way play.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Earns four helpers
MacKinnon was credited with four assists during a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday in Finland. MacKinnon, who has 16 points in 16 career games against the Blue Jackets, tied a career high with four helpers Friday during the Global Series matchup. The 27-year-old center shared team highs with six shots and a plus-3 rating in the international event.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Earns 900th helper
Crosby scored a goal and was credited with a milestone assist during a 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Saturday. Sitting on 899 career assists for the past six games, Crosby did not want to go seven outings without a helper for the first time. No. 900 finally came when the 35-year-old center drew an assist on Jake Guentzel's third-period tally. Crosby also opened the scoring with his sixth goal at 5:24 of the second period. The future Hall of Famer has 425 career multi-point games, most among active skaters.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
