San Bernardino, CA

2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway

By Key News Network
 5 days ago

San Bernardino, CA: Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, on the 210 Freeway in the city of San Bernardino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoUOR_0iuPpmzL00
Randy Dominguez / KNN

California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a three car traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway just before Waterman Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.

Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene, they located three vehicles with a male and female trapped inside a white vehicle who were subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two victims in a red vehicle were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The white vehicle struck a van at a high rate of speed causing a crash, which caused a red vehicle to strike the white vehicle in lanes per a witness at the scene.

It is not known at this time if the occupant in the white van was transported to a hospital or was evaluated for injuries and released at the scene.

CHP issued a SigAlert for the eastbound 210 Freeway at Waterman Avenue for an unknown period of time. Only the # 1 lane was open to traffic.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

Joseph Blowseph
5d ago

Driving on the 210 and 10 freeways is like the Kentucky derby. More people are going to get killed if the CHP doesn’t start giving tickets for speeding and reckless driving. I had to buy a pickup truck and get rid of my Prius because I feel safer with these idiots racing around without fear of the cops. Police need to be more aggressive in patrolling these freeways. This is rediculous and unsafe. Something has got to change.

16
Jill M Winter
5d ago

Idiot's, very little traffic at 1:19 a.m. Yet there's a 3 car accident. Probably fallen asleep behind the wheel or was racing there cars.

11
Frank Gibson
5d ago

People driving in excess of 90mph everyday, nite or day! Never a CHP in site!

15
 

