2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway

San Bernardino, CA: Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, on the 210 Freeway in the city of San Bernardino.

California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a three car traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway just before Waterman Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.

Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene, they located three vehicles with a male and female trapped inside a white vehicle who were subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two victims in a red vehicle were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The white vehicle struck a van at a high rate of speed causing a crash, which caused a red vehicle to strike the white vehicle in lanes per a witness at the scene.

It is not known at this time if the occupant in the white van was transported to a hospital or was evaluated for injuries and released at the scene.

CHP issued a SigAlert for the eastbound 210 Freeway at Waterman Avenue for an unknown period of time. Only the # 1 lane was open to traffic.

