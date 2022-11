EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen’s banged-up lower right arm didn’t prevent him from pointing the blame at himself. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was far from his usual dominant self, mostly shut down by an aggressive New York Jets defense in a 20-17 loss Sunday. “It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (crap),” Allen said. “Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team. A lot to learn from. A lot to grow from. That’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play.” Allen was intercepted twice and sacked five times. He finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and was held without a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season against Atlanta.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 54 MINUTES AGO