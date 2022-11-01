Some Florida minimum wage workers stack the coins, while others lose out. The first minimum wage increase to $10 per hour in 2021 benefited approximately 600,000 workers in Florida, according to Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight. When the $15 minimum wage is fully in effect in 2026, Knight said it’s going to benefit more than one in four Floridians. “It benefits workers in industries like retail and food service,” she explained. “Industries that are heavily concentrated in Florida, and especially here in Central Florida.” But industries like hospitality, retail and food services tend to see more cases of wage theft. More from WMFE.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO