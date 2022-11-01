Read full article on original website
Thursday's Daily Pulse
Polls show inflation, economy driving factors in midterm elections. With the election less than a week away, the big question is: can the candidates change voters' minds with the economy at the forefront? Some recent polls have shown inflation and the economy as the driving factor in midterms. A new POLITICO-Morning Consult poll shows voters' views on the economy could be set in stone. More than 60% of voters said they believe the U.S. is in a recession. More from WPTV, WFLA, and Axios.
Florida students, teachers, schools at center of revised ‘don't say gay' lawsuit
Florida students, teachers, schools at center of revised ‘don't say gay' lawsuit. After a federal judge rejected an earlier attempt, students, parents and teachers have filed a revised lawsuit seeking to block a new Florida law that restricts classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. The challenge, filed Thursday in the Northern District of Florida, argues that the plaintiffs have suffered “concrete harms” from the law (HB 1557), which spurred a fierce debate this year in the Legislature and has drawn national attention. More from the Tampa Bay Times ans the News Service of Florida.
Tuesday's Afternoon Update
Some Florida minimum wage workers stack the coins, while others lose out. The first minimum wage increase to $10 per hour in 2021 benefited approximately 600,000 workers in Florida, according to Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight. When the $15 minimum wage is fully in effect in 2026, Knight said it’s going to benefit more than one in four Floridians. “It benefits workers in industries like retail and food service,” she explained. “Industries that are heavily concentrated in Florida, and especially here in Central Florida.” But industries like hospitality, retail and food services tend to see more cases of wage theft. More from WMFE.
Consortium of Florida Education Foundations
Right now, a Florida student is having a learning experience made better by the work we do. Our work is about students. It’s about teachers. It’s about connecting them with the resources they need to be successful in the classroom and in life. Our mission: We connect individuals,...
State tax collections top projections
State general-revenue collections in September came in $471.2 million above a projection as people continued to spend money amid decades-high inflation. A report issued Tuesday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research said net general revenue in September was $4.066 billion. It said collections were “unaffected” by...
