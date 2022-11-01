Read full article on original website
Fillmore soccer heads back to states with 2-0 win over Ellicottville in Far West Regionals (photo gallery and story)
SPENCERPORT — The Final Four. It is a spectacle where only a select few of New York State’s elites from far and wide meet at one place and at one time, on the final weekend of the season. As for Allegany County, it’s been 16 years since the...
DEC to operate deer and bear checkpoint during opening weekend of regular big game season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on hunting this fall, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will have a deer and bear check station to help collect information so they can study the area's big wildlife population. The check stations are located on Route 16 in...
University Police and Athletic Department to participate in 3,000 pushup challenge
Alfred State College University Police is teaming up with the ASC student-athletes and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge. The Alfred State College University Police are teaming up with the ASC Athletic Department and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge.
Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos, 97, Alfred NY
Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos – (97) – of 34 Hillcrest Dr., Alfred, NY died Monday afternoon (October 31, 2022) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Delianuova, Italy on September 30, 1925, she was the daughter of Arcangelo & Josephine (Gongemi) Italiano. Angie’s family moved to the United States when she was 9 years old and settled in Bolivar, NY. Her family owned and operated the Chef Bar & Grill for years. She was a graduate of Bolivar High School (class of 1946).
The Batavian
PHOTO: New roof for Batavia church
Ongoing fundraisers for a Roof Fund that began earlier this year are being put to the task of needed repairs this week, including a new roof, at First Baptist Church at 306 East Main St., Batavia. Promoted as offering many services under that roof, the church offers a thrift shoppe, drop-in ministry, Cold Nite Cafe, and a collection for Father Ivan's Migrant Ministry.
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Sweet weather eases the blow of daylight savings
I can’t remember a nicer October, or early November. The typical wet-snow with lots of nasty days didn’t happen. As the Master Gardener Mary Lou Wells noted in a recent report, our first major frost in Allegany County was about two weeks later than average. The last month of weather has been something to be grateful for while the inevitable awaits.
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Take a Step Back in Time on 30 Acre Estate in Machias, NY
You should remember the Ashford Station Bistro in West Valley, NY. It boasted great food, sweet desserts and the smiling face of owner Emily Tingue as she worked hard to make sure every guest had a great time. Sadly, the bistro closed down but that hasn’t stopped Emily from making a big dream a wonderful realization. Lucky Day Homestead, located at 5111 Roszyk Hill Roard in Machias, NY is open and everyone in our communities is invited to visit. The Villager had the opportunity to speak with Emily Tingue about the homestead and what she would be offering there.
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow
This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
West Seneca Police Officer Caught Doing This In Parking Lot
Some people are not going to like this, but others will absolutely love it. You may have done the exact same thing in a parking lot since October is now over, but we won’t make you admit it if you have. The West Seneca Police Department has a stellar...
Police identify body found in Livingston County
Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
Olean Teen Charged with Menacing
An Olean teenager has been arrested for threatening another person. According to police reports, 19-year-old Ty Taylor allegedly brandished and pointed a handgun at a victim. Taylor was charged with menacing and released with an appearance ticket.
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
