Belmont, NY

University Police and Athletic Department to participate in 3,000 pushup challenge

Alfred State College University Police is teaming up with the ASC student-athletes and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge. The Alfred State College University Police are teaming up with the ASC Athletic Department and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge.
ALFRED, NY
Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos, 97, Alfred NY

Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos – (97) – of 34 Hillcrest Dr., Alfred, NY died Monday afternoon (October 31, 2022) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Delianuova, Italy on September 30, 1925, she was the daughter of Arcangelo & Josephine (Gongemi) Italiano. Angie’s family moved to the United States when she was 9 years old and settled in Bolivar, NY. Her family owned and operated the Chef Bar & Grill for years. She was a graduate of Bolivar High School (class of 1946).
ALFRED, NY
PHOTO: New roof for Batavia church

Ongoing fundraisers for a Roof Fund that began earlier this year are being put to the task of needed repairs this week, including a new roof, at First Baptist Church at 306 East Main St., Batavia. Promoted as offering many services under that roof, the church offers a thrift shoppe, drop-in ministry, Cold Nite Cafe, and a collection for Father Ivan's Migrant Ministry.
BATAVIA, NY
Sweet weather eases the blow of daylight savings

I can’t remember a nicer October, or early November. The typical wet-snow with lots of nasty days didn’t happen. As the Master Gardener Mary Lou Wells noted in a recent report, our first major frost in Allegany County was about two weeks later than average. The last month of weather has been something to be grateful for while the inevitable awaits.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Take a Step Back in Time on 30 Acre Estate in Machias, NY

You should remember the Ashford Station Bistro in West Valley, NY. It boasted great food, sweet desserts and the smiling face of owner Emily Tingue as she worked hard to make sure every guest had a great time. Sadly, the bistro closed down but that hasn’t stopped Emily from making a big dream a wonderful realization. Lucky Day Homestead, located at 5111 Roszyk Hill Roard in Machias, NY is open and everyone in our communities is invited to visit. The Villager had the opportunity to speak with Emily Tingue about the homestead and what she would be offering there.
MACHIAS, NY
NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow

This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
SWAIN, NY
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Police identify body found in Livingston County

Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Olean Teen Charged with Menacing

An Olean teenager has been arrested for threatening another person. According to police reports, 19-year-old Ty Taylor allegedly brandished and pointed a handgun at a victim. Taylor was charged with menacing and released with an appearance ticket.
OLEAN, NY

