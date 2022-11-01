Read full article on original website
Let the big man block
Jay Martin, a senior who clears the path for Clinton High School’s prolific running game, is the Player of the Week as selected by the Laurens County Touchdown Club and presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. Martin is an offensive lineman. Clinton is averaging 50.1 points and 448.1 yards of...
Woodmont’s Murdock steps down as head football coach
Woodmont head football coach Jeff Murdock has stepped down after three seasons leading the Wildcats.
Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
ESPN analyst says Tar Heels could pull the upset on Clemson if they win out
Following Clemson’s No. 4 ranking in the first installment of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings this fall, an ESPN analyst weighed in on the possibility of an ACC upset between the (...)
Big O Weekends in Greenville
Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
Triple Tree: How To Get There
The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
Veterans parade to be held in Anderson
A Veterans parade will be held Sunday in Anderson.
Military appreciation week discounts, specials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
Hot Properties, Nov. 1
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Andrew Harrill of Lee & Associates Greenville/Spartanburg represented the seller, David L. Thomas, in the sale of 2,750 square feet...
Pet of the Week: Tilia
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Tilia.
Let’s Eat at The Flock Shop in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking. Flock Shop in Spartanburg serves Nashville hot chicken and deep South sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, hush puppies and more. Enjoy cocktails like their famous bloody Mary with chicken and bacon along with sandwiches like the […]
Converse University Announces New 2022 – 2023 Board of Trustees
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Converse University is pleased to welcome three new members to its esteemed Board of Trustees:. ● Chris Cannon, Executive Chairman of Cannon Roofing. ● Paul J. Coté of Spartanburg, SC, President/CEO at Coté Color Corporation. ● Stinson Woodward Ferguson '07; Of Counsel at The Anthony...
Spartanburg School District 3 to install weapons detection systems
Spartanburg School District 3 announced Tuesday it will purchase and deploy weapons detection systems at all its schools within the next six to eight weeks.
Truliant Begins Upstate S.C. Expansion with New Regional, Branch Offices
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced today that it has started its South Carolina market expansion with a ribbon cutting at the Truliant Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville. The expansion also includes the opening of a second freestanding branch at Cherrydale Point within the next few weeks.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare to host job fair in Cherokee Co.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a job fair Wednesday in Cherokee County.
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good
A nighttime shelter in Spartanburg closed its doors Monday.
Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
Greenville County school board Districts 18, 20, 22 up for election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Six seats are up for election on the Greenville County Schools' board of trustees. The first three of those six races are Districts 18, 20 and 22. Greenville County School Board District 18 features incumbent Pat Sudduth and Ann Marie Middleton. Sudduth has been on the...
Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
