Greenville County, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Let the big man block

Jay Martin, a senior who clears the path for Clinton High School’s prolific running game, is the Player of the Week as selected by the Laurens County Touchdown Club and presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. Martin is an offensive lineman. Clinton is averaging 50.1 points and 448.1 yards of...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Radio Ink

Big O Weekends in Greenville

Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
GREENVILLE, SC
Flying Magazine

Triple Tree: How To Get There

The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Military appreciation week discounts, specials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties, Nov. 1

For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Andrew Harrill of Lee & Associates Greenville/Spartanburg represented the seller, David L. Thomas, in the sale of 2,750 square feet...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Let’s Eat at The Flock Shop in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking. Flock Shop in Spartanburg serves Nashville hot chicken and deep South sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, hush puppies and more. Enjoy cocktails like their famous bloody Mary with chicken and bacon along with sandwiches like the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Converse University Announces New 2022 – 2023 Board of Trustees

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Converse University is pleased to welcome three new members to its esteemed Board of Trustees:. ● Chris Cannon, Executive Chairman of Cannon Roofing. ● Paul J. Coté of Spartanburg, SC, President/CEO at Coté Color Corporation. ● Stinson Woodward Ferguson '07; Of Counsel at The Anthony...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Truliant Begins Upstate S.C. Expansion with New Regional, Branch Offices

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced today that it has started its South Carolina market expansion with a ribbon cutting at the Truliant Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville. The expansion also includes the opening of a second freestanding branch at Cherrydale Point within the next few weeks.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSPA 7News

More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County school board Districts 18, 20, 22 up for election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Six seats are up for election on the Greenville County Schools' board of trustees. The first three of those six races are Districts 18, 20 and 22. Greenville County School Board District 18 features incumbent Pat Sudduth and Ann Marie Middleton. Sudduth has been on the...
WYFF4.com

Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
GREENVILLE, SC

