Daily Log 10.31.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: October 31st, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

10/31/202208:23

TRAFFIC22008569-1

UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE C90 S34J

GENERAL LOCATIONS IN CAMBRIDGE

A vehicle was towed for street cleaning. Upon notification from ECC, it was discovered that the registration had been revoked for insurance. The plates were removed and the owner was cited.

10/31/202208:41

INCIDENT22008563-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

CLIFTON CIR

A Clifton Circle resident reported a locked bike stolen from a bike room.

10/31/202209:11

INCIDENT22008564-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PERSONAL INJURY C90 S24

CARDINAL MEDEIROS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a crash on Cardinal Medeiros Avenue where a motor vehicle struck a bicyclist. The operator of the involved vehicle left the scene after the crash without providing their information or waiting for police to arrive. The cyclist complained of knee pain, was evaluated on scene by EMTs, and refused to be transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

10/31/202209:38

INCIDENT22008566-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Cambridge resident came to the Cambridge Police Substation at Massachusetts Avenue to report a past larceny of a package.

10/31/202211:17

INCIDENT22008568-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

HOWARD ST

A Howard Street resident reported that on October 14, 2022, a mail package was stolen from the front porch.

10/31/202212:14

INCIDENT22008571-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

NORFOLK ST

A Norfolk Street resident reported that on October 28, 2022, contents of a package had been stolen.

10/31/202212:16

INCIDENT22008572-1

BREAK INTO DEPOSITORY C266 S16

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Somerville resident reported a debit card and keys stolen from a gym locker in Porter Square.

10/31/202212:40

INCIDENT22008573-1

BREAK INTO DEPOSITORY C266 S16

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Medford resident called Cambridge Police to report that while they were working out at a fitness center in Porter Square and an unknown person opened a locker and stole their belongings.

10/31/202213:39

INCIDENT22008574-1

CREDIT CARD FRAUD UNDER $1200 C266 S37B(G)

NEW ST

A resident of New Street reported credit card fraud.

10/31/202213:50

INCIDENT22008575-1

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

CONCORD TPKE

A Cambridge resident is being harassed by a party known to them.

10/31/202214:09

INCIDENT22008577-1

ELLERY ST

Outreach officers responded to a residence to check the wellbeing of an elder.

10/31/202215:59

INCIDENT22008580-1

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

HOLLIS PK

A Cambridge resident reported that someone broke into a storage shed overnight and attempted to steal two bicycles.

10/31/202216:31

INCIDENT22008581-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

10/31/202216:43

INCIDENT22008582-1

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

FRANKLIN ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Franklin Street residence on a report of a disturbance where one person implied they had a firearm. All involved were identified and a report was taken; a firearm was not located.

10/31/202216:51

INCIDENT22008583-1

UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10

MAIN ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Windsor Street for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian did not sustain any serious injuries and the driver was cited for Unlicensed Operation of a Vehicle.

10/31/202217:37

INCIDENT22008584-1

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police arrested Ayana Faria, 26, 69 Holworthy Street in Cambridge, for two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (shod foot) and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer. Officers were attempting to perform an evaluation on Faria, when she suddenly kicked one officer. Officers quickly handcuffed Faria and, while attempting to control her, she kicked another officer and headbutted a third officer.

10/31/202219:29

INCIDENT22008585-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

SODEN ST

A Cambridge resident reported that he was the victim of a hit and run crash.

10/31/202219:57

INCIDENT22008588-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

COLUMBIA ST

A Cambridge resident reported that a mirror was stolen from her hallway.

10/31/202220:00

INCIDENT22008587-1

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the Cambridge Street area for the report of a pumpkin thrown through the window of a business. A report was taken.

10/31/202220:38

INCIDENT22008589-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

CONCORD AVE

A Cambridge resident reported that while driving on a scooter, she was hit from behind by a motor vehicle causing damage and the driver refused to stop.

10/31/202220:39

INCIDENT22008592-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

BINNEY ST

A motorist reported that his vehicle was stuck by another vehicle operator and the driver failed to stop.

10/31/202220:46

INCIDENT22008590-1

OUI DRUGS C90 S24(1)(A)(1)

BROOKLINE ST

After being observed operating a motor vehicle in an erratic manner on two public ways within the City of Cambridge, Shawn Baptista, 41, 5 Portland Street in East Providence, RI, was placed under arrest by Cambridge Police on charges of Operating Under the Influence - Drugs, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating to Endanger, and Open Container of Marijuana. Baptista was seen by an on-duty Sergeant driving down two public ways that are one-way streets in a direction contrary to the posted flow of traffic and in close proximity to a park that was hosting a Halloween event. Baptista travelled at a greater than reasonable speed when driving. Once stopped, he displayed numerous indications that he was impaired by narcotics and evidence of narcotics was located in his vehicle.