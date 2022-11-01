Republican candidate Ryan Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction race on Nov. 8. Current State Superintendent and former Republican Joy Hofmeister announced in October 2021 that she would be running as a Democrat against incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 gubernatorial election, leaving the position open. Walters and Nelson are vying to replace her.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO