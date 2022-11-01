Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Daily
Ryan Walters, Jena Nelson face off to be Oklahoma's next superintendent of public instruction
Republican candidate Ryan Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction race on Nov. 8. Current State Superintendent and former Republican Joy Hofmeister announced in October 2021 that she would be running as a Democrat against incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 gubernatorial election, leaving the position open. Walters and Nelson are vying to replace her.
Oklahoma Daily
Democrat Jeremiah Ross challenges Republican incumbent Frank Lucas for Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District seat
Republican incumbent Frank Lucas and Democrat Jeremiah Ross both campaigned on abortion and veteran affairs in hopes of winning the Nov. 8 election for Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District seat. Frank Lucas (R) Lucas has represented District 3 since 2003. Prior to his federal role, Lucas served in the Oklahoma...
Comments / 0