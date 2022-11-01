Read full article on original website
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 9 Matchup With Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will lock horns Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, an intriguing intraconference matchup that could have AFC playoff implications down the road if either team finds a rhythm in the second half of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN.com on Friday previewed each Week 9...
Rex Ryan Dresses Like Bill Belichick After Patriots Take Ages Poorly
Rex Ryan hasn’t coached in the AFC East since 2016, but he’s still finding ways to experience Patriots-induced embarrassment. Ryan’s latest swing-and-miss with New England came shortly before the Week 8 meeting between the Patriots and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The ex-Jets head coach expected his former team to “stomp” Mac Jones and company, who he labeled a “JV team” in wake of their ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Boring Win Over Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — While you were sleeping, the Patriots finished off a forgettable 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. New England racked up a measly 203 yards of total offense with the Indy managing just 121 yards. The Patriots looked like a team ready to hit the bye week, while the Colts looked like a team destined to land a high 2023 draft pick.
How Will Patriots Use This Exciting Practice Squadder Vs. Colts?
One of the most intriguing members of the New England Patriots’ practice squad is receiving his first chance to contribute on game day. Lynn Bowden, a multipositional offensive player who landed in New England after cutdown day, was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Shorthanded Patriots Make Notable O-Line Change Vs. Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — Marcus Cannon’s move to injured reserve wasn’t enough to push Isaiah Wynn back into the Patriots’ starting lineup. With Cannon unavailable Sunday after suffering a concussion this week, New England opted to start Yodny Cajuste, not Wynn, at right tackle for its Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots Rule Out Three Offensive Starters For Week 9 Colts Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will be without three key offensive starters when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England on Friday ruled out center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver DeVante Parker for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Neither Parker nor Andrews practiced all week — with Andrews now missing six straight practices — while Cannon missed the last two sessions after practicing Wednesday.
Three Takeaways From Patriots’ Week 9 Beatdown Of Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ Week 9 matchup with the Colts is over. Let us never speak of it again. New England and Indianapolis put on a thoroughly unattractive football display Sunday at Gillette Stadium, combining for 16 punts and just one offensive touchdown. The Patriots have real questions to answer about their offense as they head into their Week 10 bye, but they won’t complain about this result. They cruised to a 26-3 victory to win their second straight and improve to 5-4 on the season.
Damien Harris Ruled Out as Patriots Host Colts in Week 9
Rhamondre Stevenson could see an even more significant workload for the New England Patriots against the Indianapolis Colts. Stevenson has been sharing carries with Damien Harris; however, Harris was ruled out of the Week 9 contest due to an illness. With Stevenson emerging as the primary running back, Harris’s workload...
Patriots Vs. Colts Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 9
The Patriots might technically be in last place in the AFC East, but the path to the playoffs is still paved quite nicely for New England. The 4-4 Patriots have yet to really prove they can beat anyone who’s actually good, but they might not have to in order to reach the postseason. That theory gets reinforced this Sunday when they welcome the 3-4-1 Colts to Gillette Stadium.
Nifty Play Design Leads To Special Teams Highlight, Patriots Touchdown
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be crediting special teams coach Cam Achord for New England’s first touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ special teams unit delivered a massive momentum shift in Sunday’s Week 9 game when cornerback Jonathan Jones blocked...
Patriots Inactives Reaction: D-Tackle Out Again; Key Safety Returns
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be missing key pieces on both sides of the ball Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Among the Patriots’ eight inactives for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium were running back Damien Harris (illness), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), center David Andrews (concussion) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee).
The Spread Sharp Report: How Public Betting Patriots-Colts
FOXBORO, Mass. — Between the Indianapolis Colts recently firing their offensive coordinator, quarterback Sam Ehlinger making his second career start and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor being ruled out of the Week 9 game, there are a number of reasons to believe in the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Patriots Fans Will Love This Mic’d-Up Video Of Coach At Practice
Don’t think for one second that Patriots players and coaches don’t know Mac Jones’ real name. Legally, New England’s franchise quarterback goes by Michael McCorkle Jones, with “Mac” being derived from his middle name. It’s unclear whether Jones has any issues with being called “McCorkle,” but if he does, running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri couldn’t care less.
Aaron Rodgers Throws 2 Red Zone Interceptions vs. Lions
Somehow, Aaron Rodgers has not yet hit rock bottom. The two-time reigning MVP has struggled this year, averaging just 225.0 passing yards per game, easily the worst mark of his career. Additionally, his interception percentage has spiked to a five-year high of 1.3%. That number will keep climbing after Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout
The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
Jets Kicker Goes Full Charlie Brown On Embarrassing Opening Kickoff
Braden Mann went full Charlie Brown Sunday. As an NFL kicker, you don’t ever want to go full Charlie Brown. Mann got Gang Green off to the most embarrassing start in Week 9 against the Bills when he faceplanted after (barely) connecting on the opening kickoff, allowing Buffalo to start its opening possession at its own 45-yard line at MetLife Stadium.
NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Firmly’ On This Team’s Radar
The 2022 NFL season thus far hasn’t been ideal for Odell Beckam Jr., who remains unsigned after tearing his ACL back in February. However, the star wide receiver probably can find solace in knowing he likely will be able to join a legitimate Super Bowl contender once he’s ready to return to game action.
Packers Superfan Lil Wayne Slams Aaron Rodgers After Lions Loss
The Green Bay Packers are off to their worst start since quarterback Aaron Rodgers took over as starter in 2008, and that seems to be enough for superfan Lil Wayne to give up on the season. Green Bay is 3-6 after dropping its latest matchup with the Detroit Lions, 15-9,...
