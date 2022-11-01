ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Psyched: Top Psychedelics Execs., 50% Of Americans Support Medical Psychedelics, Cary Grant's LSD Therapy & More

By Lara Goldstein
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Psychedelic For Your Ears? Introducing DiPT, A Cousin Of DMT, And How It Works

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Most psychedelics produce visual hallucinations, but DiPT is unusual in that it primarily produces audio hallucinations. Auditory hallucinations (augmentation of sound) are part and parcel with many psychedelic experiences. But DiPT (Diisopropyltryptamine) is the only psychedelic drug...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Right-Hand Man Tarik Brooks Tells All, Why Combs Enterprises Is Getting Into Cannabis

This week, an entity owned and controlled by Sean “Diddy” Combs known as Combs Enterprises announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire certain cannabis assets in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts from Cresco Labs CRLBF CL and Columbia Care CCHWF CCHW CCHW, which are expected to close on a business combination transaction soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

How Many States Will Legalize Cannabis On Election Night 2022?

Markets may be down, but cannabis optimism remains high heading into election season. With five states determining adult use legislation this November, another Green Wave could soon sweep the United States. The potential green wave brings ample business opportunities, legal cannabis sales and the end to cannabis criminalization in legalized jurisdictions.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States

Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy