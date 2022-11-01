Psyched: Top Psychedelics Execs., 50% Of Americans Support Medical Psychedelics, Cary Grant's LSD Therapy & More

Read full article on original website
A Psychedelic For Your Ears? Introducing DiPT, A Cousin Of DMT, And How It Works
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Most psychedelics produce visual hallucinations, but DiPT is unusual in that it primarily produces audio hallucinations. Auditory hallucinations (augmentation of sound) are part and parcel with many psychedelic experiences. But DiPT (Diisopropyltryptamine) is the only psychedelic drug...
EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Right-Hand Man Tarik Brooks Tells All, Why Combs Enterprises Is Getting Into Cannabis
This week, an entity owned and controlled by Sean “Diddy” Combs known as Combs Enterprises announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire certain cannabis assets in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts from Cresco Labs CRLBF CL and Columbia Care CCHWF CCHW CCHW, which are expected to close on a business combination transaction soon.
How Many States Will Legalize Cannabis On Election Night 2022?
Markets may be down, but cannabis optimism remains high heading into election season. With five states determining adult use legislation this November, another Green Wave could soon sweep the United States. The potential green wave brings ample business opportunities, legal cannabis sales and the end to cannabis criminalization in legalized jurisdictions.
5 New Jersey Fintechs Aiming To Make Your Financial Life Easier
While San Francisco and New York City may be the fintech capitals of America, New Jersey is quickly on the rise. According to the website Billtrust.com, many fintech companies are making the exodus from the Big Apple to the Garden State. Via the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the state...
Consumers' Cannabis Purchasing Patterns Are Determined By Price, Ease of Access, Says Study
This study was originally published by NORML and appears here with permission. Consumers’ decisions regarding whether to purchase cannabis products from the legal market or the unregulated market are influenced primarily by price and convenience, according to data published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. Canadian...
Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States
Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states. Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North...
