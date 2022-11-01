The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO