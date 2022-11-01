Read full article on original website
El Dorado County auditor-controller facing lawsuit
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.
CHP implements South Lake Tahoe Safety Project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on Sept. 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake...
Tahoe Douglas Fire District lifts fire restrictions for recreational fires
STATELINE, Nevada – Effective immediately Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District has lifted fire season restrictions for open burning utilizing wood and charcoal. Residents are free to enjoy sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers throughout the winter months. With the cooler temperatures, fire risk...
North Lake Tahoe Fire lifting fire restrictions Monday in Incline, Crystal Bay
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District on Monday is lifting fire restrictions for Incline Village and Crystal Bay. “With the arrival of moisture, higher humidity, and winter weather conditions, effective Monday, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has lifted the suspension of the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbecues,” the district said in a news release and added that outdoor burning will also be allowed by obtaining a permit.
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
Starbucks semi slides down Emerald Bay during Tahoe snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, an 18-wheel semi-truck was traveling north on SR-89 without tire chains. Driving in severe snow conditions, upon braking the truck driver began to slide on the steep slope; and shortly thereafter, the rig hit a stalled car ahead. The truck driver and his passenger quickly jumped out and while the truck hit the disabled vehicle ahead during its slide, there were no reported injuries.
Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Doug
He’s big, he’s fluffy, he’s super silly, but the word that very best describes this handsome fella is, wonderful. Meet Doug, a three-year-old, 70-pound fluff ball. He loves to be with people, whether it’s just one person or a whole room full, he wants to be in the mix and part of the fun. He also gets along great with other dogs. Watching him bounce and play bow with fellow shelter pups is pretty darn cute.
Volunteers complete work on girls’ softball stadium
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Soroptimist Stadium: Home of Girls Softball has a new yellow fence cap lining the perimeter of the outfield fence thanks to volunteers from Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe and South Tahoe Adult Softball League. The fence cap is a necessary safety feature to...
Bread & Broth seeks donations for Thanksgiving dinner
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bread & Broth is seeking donations for its annual Thanksgiving dinner that will be held this year from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Grace Hall, located at 1041 Lyons Avenue. All members of the South Lake Tahoe area are...
Kick off winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd film ‘Daymaker’ at Stateline
STATELINE, Nev. — Get ready for the global kickoff to winter. Warren Miller is back with its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker. Warren Miller films are annual celebrations that cross generations and connect us to the comforting constant of snow. Daymaker, the 73rd feature film in the Warren Miller library, will take viewers on a journey to peaks so high, they’ll replace the mountains in your imagination with ones that free your mind.
