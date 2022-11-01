Read full article on original website
WOLF
3rd Annual Christmas on the Farm to kickoff the holiday season
NESCOPECK,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — A great start to the weekend and kickstart to the upcoming holiday season. Family and friends joined in on the 3rd annual Christmas on the Farm in Nescopeck. Over 30 local artisans and vendors had something for everyone. People had the chance to eat and shop...
WOLF
Selinsgrove man dies in tractor crash Saturday night
Chapman Township (Snyder County) - The Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police say Wayne Kantz, 73, of Selinsgrove, died in a tractor crash. Troopers responded to the 800-block of Stahls Hill Road in Chapman Township at 8:54 p.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of that tractor, Joseph Kantz, 51, of Selinsgrove, was towing a New Idea corn picker and Wayne riding on the tractor's left rear fender-
WOLF
PSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lycoming Co. Saturday
Jordan Township (Lycoming County) - Troopers with the Bloomsburg Post of the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday, which has closed a portion of State Route 239. According to the PSP, Troopers responded to the area for a report of a female shooting victim. When they arrived,...
WOLF
Union Co. man dies in single-car crash Friday evening
Monroe Township (Snyder County) - A 29-year-old Winfield man died at the hospital, following a one-car crash on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:40 p.m. Friday. According to the Selinsgrove Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of a 2004 GMC Sierra pick-up, identified as Lance Sensenig, was northbound when he drifted into the southbound lane.
WOLF
Luzerne County man found guilty after double homicide trial
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — After just two hours of deliberation, a jury found a Luzerne County man guilty on all counts for his role in a fatal shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 22-year-old Jayshawn Johnson was found guilty of...
WOLF
Attorney General Shapiro Makes a Campaign Stop in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As we approach election day, candidates are making their way to NEPA one last time to show voters why they would be the best choice. Over the past six days, the Attorney General has made 25 stops around the Commonwealth, this time, with his running mate, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis.
WOLF
Joe Maddon signs new book
Former Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon was in Wilkes Barre today signing his new book, “ Trying not to suck at baseball and Life, The Book of Joe”. The Hazleton native and former Chicago Cubs World Series Manager has been home since being fired by the angels in June. The book is written by Tom Verducci and Maddon says it took some time to convince him to write it but he knew when he was ready.
WOLF
Carbon County opens up emergency service training facility
Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. — The 55-foot-tall burn tower and the next door observation center will be used by Carbon County fire, police and EMS to conduct training and simulations. Wayne Nothstein, a Carbon County commissioner, gave a tour of the facility. “There are 2 cutout on the 4x8 sheets...
