Treasury Department Sold a Record Nearly $1 Billion of Series I Bonds on Friday, the Deadline to Lock in Higher Rate

NBC Miami
Fed Officials Barkin and Collins See Possibility for Slower Rate Hikes Ahead
Regional Fed presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins both indicated Friday they think more interest rate increases are needed, but maybe at not such an aggressive pace. "I think the implication for that is probably a slower pace of increases, a longer pace of increases and a potentially higher point," Barkin told CNBC.
NBC Miami
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
NBC Miami
Fidelity, ForUsAll Now Offering 401(K) Investors Access to Cryptocurrency
Fidelity Investments, the largest 401(k) administrator by assets, began offering a bitcoin fund to workers this fall. ForUsAll started offering six cryptocurrencies to workers in recent weeks. The companies appear to be the first administrators of 401(k) and similar workplace plans to offer crypto. The U.S. Department of Labor has...
NBC Miami
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
NBC Miami
There's a Major Shift Underway in Manufacturing for U.S. Companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
